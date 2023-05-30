SB150 in Sen: Senate Amendment 1 offered by Senator Jacque - 2023-05-30

WISCONSIN, May 30 - An Act to repeal 165.957 (4) (b) 2m., 343.10 (5) (a) 2. and 3., 343.10 (7) (cm), 343.301 (1g) (am), 343.301 (1m), 343.305 (8) (d), 343.32 (1m) (b) 1., 2. and 3. and 961.50 (1) (a), (b) and (c); to renumber and amend 343.10 (2) (e), 343.10 (2) (f), 343.10 (5) (a) 1., 343.301 (1g) (a), 343.305 (8) (am), 343.32 (1m) (b) (intro.), 347.50 (1s), 351.07 (1) and 961.50 (1) (intro.); to amend 110.10 (4m), 165.957 (3) (a), 165.957 (4) (a) 2., 165.957 (4) (b) 1., 165.957 (4) (b) 2., 303.08 (10r), 340.01 (46m) (c), 343.10 (1) (a), 343.10 (2) (a) (intro.), 343.10 (5) (b), 343.165 (5), 343.21 (1) (k), 343.28 (1), 343.30 (1q) (b) 2., 343.30 (1q) (b) 3., 343.30 (1q) (b) 4., 343.30 (1q) (h), 343.301 (title), 343.301 (3), 343.301 (4), 343.301 (5), 343.305 (8) (a), 343.305 (9) (a) (intro.), 343.305 (10) (b) 2., 343.305 (10) (b) 3., 343.305 (10) (b) 4., 343.305 (10) (em), 343.305 (10m), 343.31 (1m) (b), 343.31 (1m) (c), 343.31 (3) (bm) 2., 343.31 (3) (bm) 3., 343.31 (3) (bm) 4., 343.31 (3m) (a), 343.31 (3m) (b), 347.413 (1), 347.413 (3), 347.50 (1t), 351.07 (title), 351.07 (1g), 351.07 (2), 940.09 (1d) and 940.25 (1d); to repeal and recreate 343.301 (2m); and to create 343.01 (2) (bg), 343.03 (3) (br), 343.10 (1) (c), 343.105, 343.105 (1) (d), 343.105 (1) (e) 2., 343.305 (8) (am) 2. and 3., 343.305 (9) (a) 7. and 8. and 351.07 (1) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: motor vehicle operators licenses restricting operators to the use of motor vehicles equipped with ignition interlock devices and providing a penalty. (FE)