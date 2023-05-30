Submit Release
Kura Sushi USA to Participate at William Blair’s 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference on June 7, 2023

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will host a fireside chat at the William Blair’s 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. Kura’s discussion will begin at 9:20 a.m. CT on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Investors and interested parties may access the presentation on our corporate website at www.kurasushi.com under the investor relations section.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 46 locations across 14 states and Washington, D.C. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 500 restaurants and 40 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jeff Priester or Steven Boediarto
(657) 333-4010
investor@kurausa.com 


