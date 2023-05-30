Dr. Diego Diaz Collaborates with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners to Create a Concierge Medical Program that Offers a Personalized Approach to Patient Care.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diego A. Diaz, M.D., has collaborated with Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, a leader in concierge medicine, to create a membership model program called D. Diaz CCPHP.



“My collaboration with CCPHP — and the enhanced perks that come with my new concierge model — will give me the time and opportunity to deliver the best in healthcare for my patients,” Dr. Diaz said.

D. Diaz CCPHP launches today, May 30, 2023.

High-touch Concierge Care Membership

Concierge Member-patients experience an ideal approach to their healthcare—a high-touch model of care designed to enable their physician to closely monitor and enhance their wellbeing.

In addition, they enjoy 24/7 connectivity to their doctor, convenient same-day or next-day appointments with limited to no wait times, a customized and easy-to-use telehealth app; the SENS Solution® Wellness Program and health coaching, and connection to a network of more than 60,000 Castle Connolly Top Doctors® nationwide and in select other countries.

Doctors who practice within this model appreciate having the time to thoroughly explore personalized solutions for their Member-patients as well as time to conduct the research that will enable them to stay up to date with advances to ensure they remain the most informed advocate for their Member-patients’ health and wellbeing.

“I’m very excited about this new program and am confident that my Member-patients will appreciate the enhanced approach to their care,” Dr. Diaz said.

About Dr. Diaz

Dr. Diaz, who is bilingual (Spanish and English), completed a medical residency in Primary Care Medicine at Yale. After serving for a year as Chief Resident at Yale to strengthen his skills in health systems management, he completed a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine and also received advanced training in sleep medicine.

He spent 20 years taking care of critical care patients in medical and cardiothoracic intensive care units, which allowed him to cultivate a deep understanding of advanced diseases and their potential complications. This experience enables him to counsel and treat his Member-patients with the best forms of preventive medicine to keep them healthy and out of the hospital.

Part of his holistic approach to managing his Member-patients’ health deploys his training in sleep medicine to maximize the quality of life that comes from a good night’s sleep. In particular, he focuses on the treatment of sleep deficiency and its effect on quality of life and cognitive and cardiopulmonary function. His capacity to engage with each Member-patient as a person in the community makes this self-described “community” doctor’s approach to delivering care unique and effective.

For more information about Dr. Diaz and D. Diaz CCPHP, visit www.ddiazccphp.com , call (212) 202-2845, or email ddiazmemberservices@ccphp.net .

About CCPHP

Castle Connolly Private Health Partners works with exceptional physicians to create and support concierge (Membership-based) healthcare programs that enable an optimal practice environment that supports and enhances the physician-patient relationship. Member-patients pay an affordable fee for a wide array of enhancements that provide a more convenient, comprehensive, collaborative, and personalized approach to maintaining their health and wellbeing. For more information, go to https://ccphp.net .

SOURCE: Castle Connolly Private Health Partners, LLC

