Trio Petroleum Corp To Present at LD Micro Invitational XIII Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 6th

DANVILLE, CA, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trio Petroleum Corp. (NYSE American: TPET) (“Trio”), an oil and gas exploration and development company focused on strategic, high-growth energy projects in California, announced today its CEO, Frank Ingriselli, will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XIII investor conference on Tuesday, June 6 th at 10:30AM PDT. The event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California and will be available to live stream virtually.

Date: June 6, 2023

Time: 10:30AM PDT

Live Webcast: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/

The presentation will also be available for replay at Trio’s website for 30 days at www.trio-petroleum.com

Trio announced two weeks ago that its HV-1 discovery well has confirmed that there is a major accumulation of oil and gas in the Presidents Field in its South Salinas Project located in Monterey County, California.

The HV-1 well is a two-mile step-out from Trio’s HV-3A discovery well that found high-quality, mid-gravity oil at depths between 3,750 to 5,100 feet. The HV-1 well drilled through approximately 1,800 feet of the Monterey Formation with major indications of oil and gas prior to reaching total depth at 6,631 feet.

The HV-1 well was drilled on a new oil and natural gas field that the company refers to as the Presidents Field, as described in the company’s public filings with the SEC and on the company’s website. The Presidents Field is a large oil and gas development project located in the company’s South Salinas Project in Monterey County, California. The HV-1 well location was chosen based on interpretation of three-dimensional seismic data with the goal of confirming and defining the magnitude of this new oil and gas field, in which Trio owns an 85.75% working interest.

Mr. Frank Ingriselli, Trio’s Chief Executive Officer, commented “We look forward to presenting at the LD Micro conference and providing an update on our HV-1 discovery well along with future development plans for this well and the drilling of additional wells on our South Salinas Project where full field development of the entire Project has an estimated net cash flow to the company, discounted at 10%, of approximately $2 billion.”

About Trio Petroleum Corp .

Trio Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and development company headquartered in Bakersfield, California, with operations in Monterey County, California. Trio has a large, approximately 9,267-acre asset called the “South Salinas Project” where it owns an 85.75% working interest. Trio’s near-term plans include testing and producing the HV-1 well, and then drilling the HV-2 and HV-4 wells. Previous operations on this asset have successfully drilled two (2) production/discovery wells that Trio now owns.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

