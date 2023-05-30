Submit Release
BOS Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year 2023

/EIN News/ -- RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues grew by 12% to $12.1 million from $10.8 million in the first quarter of the year 2022;
  • Gross profit margin improved to 21.9% compared to 20.9% in the first quarter of the year 2022;
  • Operating profit for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 94% to $902,000 compared to $465,000 in the first quarter of the year 2022;
  • EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 84% to $1,034,000 compared to $562,000 in the first quarter of the year 2022;
  • Financial expenses increased to $246,000 from $151,000 in the first quarter of the year 2022;
  • Net income for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 109% to $656,000 or $0.12 per basic share compared to $314,000 or $0.06 per basic share in the first quarter of the year 2022;

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO stated: "We have invested extensive managerial resources in expanding our offerings to include complementary technologies and services. I am pleased to see the positive results yielded by these efforts both in the year 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023."

Ziv Dekel, BOS’ Chairman, stated: "BOS' Board of directors and management have been executing an expansion strategy based on organic growth and M&A opportunities. This strategy leverages our core expertise and highly advanced proficiency in technologies for inventory processes."

BOS will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. EDT - 4:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow the management's presentation.

To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:
US: +1-888-281-1167, International: +972-3-9180644.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available the next day on the BOS website: www.boscom.com

About BOS

BOS’ technologies enhance inventory processes through three business divisions:

  • The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;
  • The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and
  • The Supply Chain division manages inventory.

For additional information, contact: Eyal Cohen, CEO
+972-542525925 | eyalc@boscom.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
U.S. dollars in thousands


   

Three months ended
March 31,

Year ended
December 31,
   

2023

  

2022

    

2022


   


(Unaudited)




(Unaudited)




(Audited)

  
       

Revenues

  

$

12,141

    

$

10,789

    

$

41,511


Cost of revenues

    

9,477

      

8,537

      

32,451


Gross profit

    

2,664

      

2,252

      

9,060


Operating costs and expenses:

                        

Research and development

    

41

      

51

      

166


Sales and marketing

    

1,246

      

1,164

      

4,924


General and administrative

    

475

      

572

      

2,122


Other income, net

    

-

      

-

      

(81

)

Total operating costs and expenses

    

1,762

      

1,787

      

7,131


                     

Operating income

    

902

      

465

      

1,929


Financial expenses, net

    

(246

)

    

(151

)

    

(647

)

Income before taxes on income

    

656

      

314

      

1,282


Tax on income

    

-

      

-

      

(6

)

Net income

  

$

656

    

$

314

    

$

1,276


             

Basic net income per share

  

$

0.12

    

$

0.06

    

$

0.23

Diluted net income per share

  

$

0.11

    

$

0.06

    

$

0.23

Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share

    

5,702

      

5,251

      

5,550

Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share

    

5,712

      

5,291

      

5,589
             

Number of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2023 and 2022 and December 31, 2022

    

5,702

      

5,251

      

5,702


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

 


    March 31,
2023		     December 31,
2022
    (Unaudited)     (Audited)

ASSETS

  





 

  





CURRENT ASSETS:

  





Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,294


$

1,763

Restricted bank deposits

  

146


 

130

Trade receivables, net

  

10,888


 

10,834

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

  

1,358


 

1,414

Inventories

  

6,930


 

6,433

 

  



 


Total current assets

  

21,616


 

20,574

 

  



 


LONG-TERM ASSETS

  

251


 

260

 

  



 


PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

  

3,390


 

3,270

 

  



 


OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS,NET

  

1,021


 

1,110
   



 


OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

  

460


 

486
   



 


GOODWILL

  

4,895


 

4,895
   



 


Total assets

$

31,633


$

30,595


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(U.S. dollars in thousands)


    March 31,
2023		   December 31,
2022
     (Unaudited)   (Audited) 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

        
         

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

        

Current maturities of long-term loans

  

$

445

  

$

586

Operating lease liabilities, current

    

262

    

301

Trade payables

    

7,547

    

7,984

Employees and payroll accruals

    

1,089

    

1,016

Deferred revenues

    

1,553

    

542

Advances net of inventory in process

    

4

    

47

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

    

485

    

719
         

Totalcurrent liabilities

    

11,385

    

11,195
         

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

        

Long-term loans, net of current maturities

    

1,337

    

1,294

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

    

751

    

827

Long-term deferred revenues

    

452

    

241

Accrued severance pay

    

392

    

404
         

Total long-term liabilities

    

2,932

    

2,766
         
         

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

    

17,316

    

16,634
         
         

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

  

$

31, 633

  

$

30, 595


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA
(U.S. dollars in thousands)


   

Three months ended
March 31,

  

Year ended
December 31,
   

2023

  

2022

  

2022

  
       


     

Operating income

  

$

902

  

$

465

  

$

1,929

  

Add:

              

Amortization of intangible assets

    

26

    

14

    

107

  

Stock-based compensation

    

25

    

25

    

97

  

Depreciation

    

81

    

58

    

255

  

EBITDA

  

$

1,034

  

$

562

  

$

2,388

  


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 
    RFID   Supply   Intelligent Robotics   Intercompany   Consolidated  
Chain Solutions
    Three months ended March 31,
 		 
2023
                       
                       
Revenues   $ 4,017   $ 7,489     699     (64)   $ 12,141  
                       
                       
Gross profit (loss)     1,106     1,585     (27 )   -     2,664  
                       
Allocated operating expenses     573     928     75     -     1,576  
                       
Unallocated operating expenses*         -     -           186  
                       
Income (loss) from operations   $ 533   $ 657   $ (102 )   -     902  
                       
Financial expenses                     (246 )
                       
                       
Net income                   $ 656  


    RFID   Supply
Chain
Solutions 		   Intelligent
Robotics		   Intercompany   Consolidated
  Three months ended March 31,
2022
   
                             
Revenues   4,103   $ 6,508     178   $ -   $ 10,789
                             
                             
Gross profit (loss)   1,031     1,244     (23)     -     2,252
                             
                             
Allocated operating expenses   686     776     141     -     1,603
                             
Unallocated operating expenses*   -                   184
                             
Income (loss) from operations $ 345     $ 468     $ (164)     -     465 
                             
Financial expenses and tax on income                           (151)
Net income                         $ 314


SEGMENT INFORMATION
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
 

 

RFID

 

Supply
Chain
Solutions

 

Intelligent
Robotics

Intercompany

 

Consolidated

 


Three months ended March 31,
2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

15,318

$

25,232

    

961


-

$

41,511

  

 



 



 

Gross profit

  

3,778

 

5,441

 

(159

)

-

 

9,060

  

 



 



 

Allocated operating expenses

  

2,535

 

3,450

 

425


-

 

6,410

  

 



 

Unallocated operating expenses*



 

721

  

 



 

Income (loss) from operations

$

1,243

$

1,991

$

(584

)

-

 

1,929

  

 

 

Financial expenses and tax on income

 

(653

)

 

 

Net income

$

1,276

  


*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but general to the entire group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.


