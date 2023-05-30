BOS Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Year 2023

/EIN News/ -- RISHON LE ZION, Israel, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC) reported its financial results for the first quarter of the year 2023.



First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Revenues grew by 12% to $12.1 million from $10.8 million in the first quarter of the year 2022;

improved to 21.9% compared to 20. % in the first quarter of the year 2022; Operating profit for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 94% to $902,000 compared to $465,000 in the first quarter of the year 2022;

for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 94% to $902,000 compared to $465,000 in the first quarter of the year 2022; EBITDA for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 84% to $1,034,000 compared to $562,000 in the first quarter of the year 2022;

for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 84% to $1,034,000 compared to $562,000 in the first quarter of the year 2022; Financial expenses increased to $246,000 from $151,000 in the first quarter of the year 2022;

increased to $246,000 from $151,000 in the first quarter of the year 2022; Net income for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 109% to $656,000 or $0.12 per basic share compared to $314,000 or $0.06 per basic share in the first quarter of the year 2022;

Eyal Cohen, BOS' CEO stated: "We have invested extensive managerial resources in expanding our offerings to include complementary technologies and services. I am pleased to see the positive results yielded by these efforts both in the year 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023."

Ziv Dekel, BOS’ Chairman, stated: "BOS' Board of directors and management have been executing an expansion strategy based on organic growth and M&A opportunities. This strategy leverages our core expertise and highly advanced proficiency in technologies for inventory processes."

About BOS

BOS’ technologies enhance inventory processes through three business divisions:

The Intelligent Robotics division automates industrial and logistic inventory processes;

The RFID division marks and tracks inventory; and

The Supply Chain division manages inventory.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

BOS reports financial results in accordance with US GAAP and herein provides some non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, nor are they a substitute for, GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are intended to supplement the Company's presentation of its financial results that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the non-GAAP measures presented to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by research analysts who follow the Company. The reconciliation set forth below is provided in accordance with Regulation G and reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands

Three months ended

March 31, Year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022



(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)





(Audited) Revenues $ 12,141 $ 10,789 $ 41,511

Cost of revenues 9,477 8,537 32,451

Gross profit 2,664 2,252 9,060

Operating costs and expenses: Research and development 41 51 166

Sales and marketing 1,246 1,164 4,924

General and administrative 475 572 2,122

Other income, net - - (81 ) Total operating costs and expenses 1,762 1,787 7,131

Operating income 902 465 1,929

Financial expenses, net (246 ) (151 ) (647 ) Income before taxes on income 656 314 1,282

Tax on income - - (6 ) Net income $ 656 $ 314 $ 1,276

Basic net income per share $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ 0.23 Diluted net income per share $ 0.11 $ 0.06 $ 0.23 Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net income per share 5,702 5,251 5,550 Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net income per share 5,712 5,291 5,589 Number of outstanding shares as of March 31, 2023 and 2022 and December 31, 2022 5,702 5,251 5,702





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)



March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,294

$ 1,763 Restricted bank deposits 146

130 Trade receivables, net 10,888

10,834 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 1,358

1,414 Inventories 6,930

6,433





Total current assets 21,616

20,574





LONG-TERM ASSETS 251

260





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,390

3,270





OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS,NET 1,021

1,110





OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 460

486





GOODWILL 4,895

4,895





Total assets $ 31,633

$ 30,595





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) (Audited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current maturities of long-term loans $ 445 $ 586 Operating lease liabilities, current 262 301 Trade payables 7,547 7,984 Employees and payroll accruals 1,089 1,016 Deferred revenues 1,553 542 Advances net of inventory in process 4 47 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 485 719 Total current liabilities 11,385 11,195 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term loans, net of current maturities 1,337 1,294 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 751 827 Long-term deferred revenues 452 241 Accrued severance pay 392 404 Total long-term liabilities 2,932 2,766 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 17,316 16,634 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 31, 633 $ 30, 595





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED EBITDA (U.S. dollars in thousands)

Three months ended

March 31, Year ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022

Operating income $ 902 $ 465 $ 1,929 Add: Amortization of intangible assets 26 14 107 Stock-based compensation 25 25 97 Depreciation 81 58 255 EBITDA $ 1,034 $ 562 $ 2,388





SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply Intelligent Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Chain Solutions Three months ended March 31,

2023

Revenues $ 4,017 $ 7,489 699 (64) $ 12,141 Gross profit (loss) 1,106 1,585 (27 ) - 2,664 Allocated operating expenses 573 928 75 - 1,576 Unallocated operating expenses* - - 186 Income (loss) from operations $ 533 $ 657 $ (102 ) - 902 Financial expenses (246 ) Net income $ 656





RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated Three months ended March 31,

2022

Revenues 4,103 $ 6,508 178 $ - $ 10,789 Gross profit (loss) 1,031 1,244 (23) - 2,252 Allocated operating expenses 686 776 141 - 1,603 Unallocated operating expenses* - - - 184 Income (loss) from operations $ 345 $ 468 $ (164) - 465 Financial expenses and tax on income (151) Net income $ 314





SEGMENT INFORMATION (U.S. dollars in thousands) RFID Supply

Chain

Solutions Intelligent

Robotics Intercompany Consolidated

Three months ended March 31,

2022



Revenues $ 15,318 $ 25,232 961

- $ 41,511







Gross profit 3,778 5,441 (159 ) - 9,060







Allocated operating expenses 2,535 3,450 425

- 6,410



Unallocated operating expenses*



721



Income (loss) from operations $ 1,243 $ 1,991 $ (584 ) - 1,929 Financial expenses and tax on income (653 ) Net income $ 1,276



*Unallocated operating expenses include costs not specific to a particular segment but general to the entire group, such as expenses incurred for insurance of directors and officers, public company fees, legal fees, and other similar corporate costs.