Lancets Market to Reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2028, Key Players: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Neomedic and Others
PUNE, INDIA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lancets Market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sales of lancets, which are medical devices used for blood sampling. Lancets are small, disposable needles that are primarily used for capillary blood sampling in various healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and home healthcare.
ReportsnReports
Prominent companies include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), B. Braun SE (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Greiner Bio-One International GmbH(Austria), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Owen Mumford (UK), HTL-STREFA S.A. (Poland), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG (Germany), SteriLance Medical (China), Medline Industries (US), AgaMatrix Holdings LLC (US), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), SANLI Medical & Health Service (China), Allison Medical Inc. (US), GlucoRx Limited (UK), FL Medical s.r.l. (Italy), A. Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l (Italy), CML Biotech (India), Neomedic (Spain), MHC Medical Products (US), and DiseraTıbbiMalzemeLojistik Sanayi veTicaret A.S. (Turkey).
Get a Free Sample Copy of the Global Lancets Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2318667
“The Safety lancet segment accounted for the highest market share in the lancets systems market, by type, during the forecast period”
Based on the type of segment, the lancets system market is categorized into standard lancets and safety lancets. Safety lancet are sub categorized into Manually Activated and Automatically activated/Pressure activated. Push Button Lancets and Side Button Lancets Manually Activated are expected to the highest growth in the market which attributed to the growing geriatric population.
“Glucose Testing application accounted for the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”
Based on type, the application market is segmented into Glucose Testing, Hemoglobin Testing, Coagulation Testing, Cholesterol Testingm, Allergy Testing, Neonatal Screening and Other Applications.In 2022, the Glucose Testingdominated the market and the lancets market to observethe highest growth rate. Factors supporting the growth of the market is due to the growing prevalence of diabetes and increasing adoption of self-monitoring devices.
“The North America segment accounted for the highest market share in the lancets systems market, by region, during the forecast period”
Based on the region, the global lancets market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the world. North America is expected to witness high market share during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of various chronic diseases which is attributed to the demand of rising number of hospitals and surgical centers are also supporting the growth of the lancets market.
Direct Purchase of the Global Lancets Market Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2318667
The lancets market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing demand for point-of-care testing, and technological advancements aimed at improving patient comfort and safety. With the growing emphasis on home healthcare and self-monitoring, the lancets market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years.
Ganesh Pardeshi
ReportsnReports
+ + 1 347 333 3771
ganesh.pardeshi@reportsandreports.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn