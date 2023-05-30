Higher Education Accreditor Aces Growth Strategy with Bridgeline

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that a one of the oldest, and largest, US Institutional Accreditor has expanded its license with its AI-powered site search, HawkSearch to power the product discovery experience for two new websites.



The Educational Accreditor, founded in 1895 and one of six in the nation, has expanded its commitment with Bridgeline to a nearly $50,000 license for Bridgeline’s HawkSearch to power personalized recommendations and data quality enhancement capabilities. After seeing a superior website experience and positive results on one of its web properties, expand use of the powerful AI driven search software to its additional web properties.

The accreditor has built a reputation as a leader within the Educational Accreditation industry, accrediting degree-granting post-secondary education institutions in the United States for over a century. The organization aims to continue its long history as a leader within the industry by providing a user-friendly and easily accessible site search experience across its websites.

"As a leader in AI-powered site search solutions, we are proud to be chosen by a major educational institution to provide them with the robust search capabilities they need," says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com