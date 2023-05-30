Wabi Baby Announces Release of Innovative UVC LED Sanitizer & Dryer Ultra

Designed with potential future mercury-related regulation changes in mind, this new product revolutionizes parents’ post-cleaning routine.

FRISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Wabi Baby , a Texas-based company that specializes in providing innovative and energy-efficient post-cleaning solutions for busy parents, professionals, athletes, and caregivers, is pleased to announce the release of its latest product, the UV LED Sanitizer & Dryer Ultra . Similar to the company’s flagship product, the new appliance helps post-wash babies’ bottles or other items for faster drying, disinfecting, and proper storage to prevent cross-contamination. But according to Wabi Baby founder Heidi Chen, the company’s most recently launched sanitizer is the first in its size in the North American market to incorporate UV LED lamps in a mercury-free design.“Wabi Baby has always been at the forefront of designing innovative products for parents, and we are committed to thinking forward when it comes to the environment,” says Chen. “That's why we're proud to introduce our newest product, the Wabi UV-C LED Sanitizer & Dryer Ultra. Designed with future regulation changes in mind, our product uses no mercury and provides the same high-quality sanitizing power our customers have come to expect from us.”Chen stresses that, although there is no need for most people to over-sanitize, there are occasions when extra precautions are needed, such as when a baby is sick or premature, or when a caregiver is sick. Sanitizing is also highly recommended for people who use medical devices such as a breast pump, nebulizer, CPAP or other such medical tools, or dental related devices such as sport mouth guards, dentures, and aligners. It is also effective for the cleaning of beauty tools such as derma rollers, and manicure tools.“Sanitizing it a great optional function when there is a need for it,” she adds. “It’s also a great solution for daily drying and storage, too.”The UVC LED Sanitizer and Dryer Ultra offers a number of advantages:- Efficient and long-lasting, with a lifespan of up to 20,000 hours.- Optional 10-minute turbo-drying feature that ramps up the spinning of items to provide a more optimal drying outcome.- A smart storage mode that keeps items ready and sanitized for immediate use.- A simple light-up cleaning reminder.- A sleek, modern design, plastic-friendly, with easy-to-clean trays.- And a lot more!Made with high quality materials, the device, as with all Wabi products, meets US and Canadian electrical standards and is properly certified, including FDA class 1 medical device and EPA pesticidal device registrations.For more information about this remarkable new product, visit the company’s website at https://www.wabibaby.com About the CompanyFounded over a decade ago in Texas by entrepreneur Heidi Chen, Wabi specializes in providing innovative and energy-efficient post-cleaning solutions for parents and caregivers. Having developed an innovative line of steam and UV-C powered sanitizers, Wabi made waves in the North American market by introducing a steam sterilizer with a drying function, while being the first company to bring UVC technology to consumer-grade appliances.Wabi and Wabi Baby are internationally registered trademarks, and the company is deeply involved in every stage of product development to ensure that their products meet and exceed all US and Canadian regulations.