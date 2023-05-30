Efficiency and Safety Take Flight : The Advancements of Automated Security Screening Systems in Airports

Airport Automated Security Screening Systems Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Airport security screening systems have been utilized at airports to perform security checks for several decades. Initially screening at the airports were done by the help of X-ray systems and metal detectors but with increase in complexity of threats, airports installed advance imaging technologies, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags and smart screening lanes to facilitate threat prevention and protection. Moreover, airport automated security screening systems helps in reduction of flight checking and boarding time significantly.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃 -𝟏𝟗

On account of the COVID-19 outbreak, airports have been closed and locked down which reduced the demand for airport security screening systems market faced a downturn.

Airport security screening system makers faced multiple problems in operations due to disruption of supply chain associated with raw materials & components, caused by the mandatory lockdown implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Delay in the under-way projects of airport security screening systems upgradation and construction was faced by airports, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Demand for smart security systems to minimize human interaction pushes the market demand upward for airport security screening system.

Integration of Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITeS) with airport assist the airport security to maintain advanced levels of security and reduce passenger wait time. Moreover, airports invest in advance and innovative technologies to enhance the flow of luggage and people at the checkpoint. For instance, in September 2019, Gatwick with Human Recognition Systems (UK-based technology developer) and the airport authorities on a permanent basis implemented facial-recognition cameras for ID checks before passenger boards the plane and became the UK's first airport to do so. The aforementioned system permits informed gate control and alert decisions with the help of precise passenger movement information. Hence, steady investments in airport around the world to enhance the efficiency of airport security system is anticipated to drive the airport automated security screening systems market.

Incorporation of IT with airport security, progression in biometrics technology, and expansion of acceptance in private security are the factors that drive the airport automated security screening systems market. However, high cost associated with airport screening systems restricts the market growth. Contrarily, modernization of airport security systems, increasing number of security threats, new airport construction and artificial intelligence present new opportunities in the industry.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Adani Systems Inc., Gilardoni S.p.A., CEIA, Astrophysics Inc., L3 Security and Detection Systems, Nuctech Company Limited, Autoclear, SAFEWAY, Analogic, Smiths Detection.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

This study presents the analytical depiction of the airport automated security screening systems industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the airport automated security screening systems market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the airport automated security screening systems market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed airport automated security screening systems market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

