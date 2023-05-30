Churchill Downs Must Pause Racing till Investigations into Horse Racing Deaths Complete, Say Animal Advocates

Lost in Limbo suffered a catastrophic injury during a race last week at Churchill Downs. He was euthanized shortly after this horrifying photo was taken.

The publicly traded company can continue with simulcasting to maintain a revenue stream while it pauses and probes why so many horses are dying at its track

The current rate of loss of young, healthy, physically fit horses is not even close to acceptable, and Churchill Downs acknowledges that.” — wayne Pacelle, president, Animal Wellness Action