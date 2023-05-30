Pediatric Ultrasound Market Expected to Reach $564.90 Million by 2030

Pediatric Ultrasound Market 2030

Pediatric ultrasound market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pediatric ultrasound market size was valued at $349.00 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $564.90 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030. Major drivers of the market include numerous technological advancements in ultrasound devices, increase in the prevalence & incidents rate of cardiac diseases, and upsurge in the number of ultrasound diagnostic imaging procedures particularly in pediatrics. Moreover, an ultrasound procedure is generally preferred for children, as there is no threat of exposure to ionizing radiation that may harm the tender body tissues (with repeated exposure) of infants. The use of ultrasound systems for cardiology has increased for adolescents, as they are more prone to heart diseases. The cause of these diseases is a physically inactive life style, bad food habits, and smoking. However, dearth of skilled and experienced sonographers worldwide is a major factor that restrains the market pediatric ultrasound market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Advin Healthcare, Easote SpA, Fujifilm Corporation, General Electric Company, Alpinion Group, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray Medical International Limited, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, Siemens AG, Sonoscape Medical Corp.

The pediatric ultrasound market is a segment within the broader medical imaging market that focuses specifically on ultrasound imaging technologies and devices used for diagnosing and monitoring pediatric patients (infants, children, and adolescents). Ultrasound is a non-invasive imaging modality that uses high-frequency sound waves to produce real-time images of internal body structures. It is commonly used in pediatric medicine due to its safety, versatility, and ability to capture dynamic images without the use of ionizing radiation.

The pediatric ultrasound market segment encompasses a range of ultrasound devices and equipment designed and optimized for pediatric patients. These devices may include handheld or portable ultrasound systems, cart-based ultrasound machines, and specialized transducers or probes that are suitable for imaging smaller anatomical structures in infants and children. The market also includes associated software, accessories, and consumables used in conjunction with pediatric ultrasound.

Pediatric ultrasound is used in various clinical applications, including:

Abdominal Imaging: Assessing the liver, kidneys, spleen, and other abdominal organs for abnormalities, such as tumors, cysts, or congenital malformations.

Cardiac Imaging: Evaluating the structure and function of the heart, detecting congenital heart defects, and monitoring cardiac conditions in pediatric patients.

Musculoskeletal Imaging: Visualizing the bones, joints, and soft tissues to assess injuries, developmental conditions, or diseases affecting the musculoskeletal system.

Neurological Imaging: Examining the brain, spinal cord, and peripheral nerves for abnormalities, such as tumors, hydrocephalus, or developmental disorders.

Neonatal Imaging: Assessing the health and development of newborn infants, including imaging of the brain, abdomen, hips, and other relevant areas.

