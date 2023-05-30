Corporate Wellness Market to Surpass US$ 100.0 Billion by 2030 Says CMI |Virgin Pulse, ConneXions Asia.

Corporate Wellness Market

The Global Corporate Wellness Market size was valued at US$ 53,645.7 million in 2022, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2023–2030). ” — Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, INDIA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate wellness programs aim to enhance employee productivity, reduce absenteeism, lower healthcare costs, and create a positive work environment. These programs typically offer a wide range of services and activities, including fitness classes, nutrition counseling, stress management workshops, mental health support, smoking cessation programs, and health screenings. The Global Corporate Wellness Market 2023-2030, published recently by Coherent Market Insights, provides a comprehensive assessment of the market landscape, including both the current and future market situation.

The market for corporate wellness has been growing steadily in recent years as employers recognize the benefits of investing in their employees' well-being. Companies are realizing that healthier and happier employees are more engaged, motivated, and productive, leading to increased overall organizational performance.

Prominent Key Players of Corporate Wellness Market Are:

Top Key Players Profiles: Wellness Corporate Solutions, ComPsych Corporation, United Health Group, Sodexo, BupaWellness Pty Ltd., Recovre Group, Central Corporate Wellness, Truworth Wellness, CXA Group Pte. Limited, SOL Wellness, ComPsych Corporation, Virgin Pulse, Inc., Interactive Health, Inc., and ConneXions Asia.

The Corporate Wellness Market research report provides all the information related to the industry. It gives an overview of the market which includes its definition, applications and developments, and manufacturing technology. This Corporate Wellness market research report tracks all the recent developments and innovations in the market.

Key Segments Covered In Report:

Global Corporate Wellness Market, By Service:

Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Health Screening

Nutrition & Weight Management

Stress Management

Others

Global Corporate Wellness Market, By End User:

Small-scale Organizations

Medium-scale Organizations

Large-scale Organizations

Global Corporate Wellness Market Splits Into the Following Region:

• North America: U.S. and Canada

• Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

• Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

• Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa

