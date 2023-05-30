Team, Inc. Regains Compliance With NYSE Continued Listing Standards

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, May 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) (“TEAM” or the “Company”), a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering clients access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services, today announced that it has received formal notice from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) that the Company has regained compliance with the NYSE’s quantitative continued listing standards.



On June 17, 2022, TEAM was notified by the NYSE of its noncompliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards because its average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period and last reported stockholders’ equity were both below $50 million. As a result of the Company’s achievement of compliance with the NYSE’s minimum market capitalization and shareholders’ equity requirement over the past two quarters, the Company is no longer considered out of compliance with the continued listing standards and the below compliance “.BC” indicator has been removed from the Company’s common shares. Additionally, the Company will no longer be noted as being below continued listing standards on the NYSE’s web site (www.nyse.com). In accordance with the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual, the Company will be subject to a 12-month follow-up period within which the Company will be reviewed to ensure that the Company does not once again fall below any of the NYSE’s continued listing standards.

About Team, Inc.

Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is a global, leading provider of specialty industrial services offering clients access to a full suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services. We deploy conventional to highly specialized inspection, condition assessment, maintenance, and repair services that result in greater safety, reliability, and operational efficiency for our client’s most critical assets. Through locations in more than 20 countries, we unite the delivery of technological innovation with over a century of progressive, yet proven integrity and reliability management expertise to fuel a better tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.teaminc.com.

