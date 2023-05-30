Diesel-Electric Locomotives Market Leading Players and Growth Forecast To 2030

Reports And Data

The forecast indicates that the global market for diesel-electric locomotives is projected to reach a value of USD 30.14 Billion by 2030

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diesel-Electric Locomotives Market Overview:

The forecast indicates that the global diesel-electric locomotives market is projected to reach a value of USD 30.14 Billion by 2030, with a rapid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the escalating fuel prices, traffic congestion, and concerns regarding greenhouse gas emissions have compelled railway manufacturers to explore alternatives to traditional train propulsion systems. These factors are driving the demand for innovative solutions in the locomotive market.

A locomotive is a rail transport vehicle that utilizes either diesel or electricity as its power source to push or haul trains along the tracks. Locomotives are typically classified into freight, passenger, and repowered locomotives. The increasing rate of urbanization has contributed to the growing popularity of locomotives as a sustainable mode of transportation. In response to market demands, manufacturers are actively developing hybrid trains that incorporate alternative fuel sources such as hydrogen fuel cells, electric batteries, or diesel-electric systems. These advancements aim to achieve the required efficiency and meet pollution standards while reducing reliance on traditional diesel-powered trains.

Overall, the diesel-electric locomotives market is undergoing significant transformation as manufacturers focus on sustainable solutions to address fuel costs, emissions, and efficiency. The market is poised for substantial growth as demand increases for hybrid trains that offer improved environmental performance and operational effectiveness.

Diesel-Electric Locomotives Market Segments:

The diesel-electric locomotives market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. The market size value in 2021 was USD 15.38 billion, and it is projected to reach USD 30.14 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The base year for estimation is 2021, and historical data from 2019-2020 has been considered. The report covers various parameters such as revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends in the market.

The market is segmented based on product type outlook, application outlook, operating speed industry outlook, locomotive type industry outlook, and regional outlook. In terms of product type outlook, the market includes locomotives, rapid transit vehicles, and rail wagons. The application outlook comprises passenger and freight segments. The operating speed industry outlook categorizes locomotives based on their speed capabilities, including below 100 KM/H, 100-200 KM/H, and above 200 KM/H. The locomotive type industry outlook differentiates between diesel-electric locomotives and diesel-electric multiple units.

The regional scope of the diesel-electric locomotives market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are analyzed in terms of their respective market trends, opportunities, and growth potential in the diesel-electric locomotives industry.

Overall, the diesel-electric locomotives market is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by factors such as increasing demand for efficient and environmentally friendly transportation, technological advancements, and government initiatives promoting sustainable mobility. The market report provides valuable insights into the revenue forecasts, competitive landscape, and key factors shaping the market's growth trajectory in the coming years.

Diesel-Electric Locomotives Market Strategic Developments:

The diesel-electric locomotives market has witnessed several strategic developments in recent years, reflecting the efforts of key players to stay competitive and capitalize on emerging opportunities. These strategic developments have focused on technological advancements, partnerships, and expansions to enhance product offerings, expand market presence, and cater to the evolving needs of customers. Here are some notable strategic developments in the diesel-electric locomotives market:

1. Technological Advancements: Manufacturers in the diesel-electric locomotives market have been investing in research and development to introduce innovative technologies that improve the efficiency, performance, and environmental sustainability of locomotives. These advancements include the integration of hybrid systems, regenerative braking, advanced control systems, and digitalization to optimize energy consumption, reduce emissions, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

2. Partnerships and Collaborations: Strategic partnerships and collaborations have played a crucial role in the diesel-electric locomotives market. Key players have formed alliances with technology providers, energy companies, and railway operators to leverage their expertise and resources. These collaborations aim to accelerate the development and adoption of sustainable solutions, such as alternative fuels, electrification, and intelligent transportation systems.

Diesel-Electric Locomotives Market Competitive landscape:

The global diesel-electric locomotives market features prominent players such as CRRC, Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens, Wabtec Corporation, Hyundai Rotem (Hyundai Motor Group), Hitachi Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Stadler Rail AG, and Vivarail Ltd. These companies are actively involved in strategic developments to strengthen their market presence and offer innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry.

In July 2020, Hitachi, Ltd. and Hyperdrive Innovation announced a significant collaboration to mass-produce battery packs for battery trains in the UK. This partnership aims to provide emission-free power to hundreds of battery trains, leveraging improved battery technology that offers reduced weight and cost while enhancing power density. This development aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

In May 2020, Alstom SA achieved a significant milestone by delivering its first all-electric locomotive as part of a substantial deal worth USD 3.5 billion with the Indian Ministry of Railways. The deal, which was initially made in 2015, entails the production of 800 electric double-section locomotives. This demonstrates Alstom's commitment to advancing electrification in the railway sector and supporting the transition to cleaner energy sources.

In March 2020, Siemens secured its first order for 20 Mireo Plus B battery-powered trains from SFBW. These two-car electric trainsets, equipped with 120 seats, have the capability to operate on rail routes with or without overhead powerlines. This order highlights the increasing demand for battery-powered trains and the industry's recognition of the benefits they offer in terms of flexibility and reduced environmental impact.

In February 2020, Alstom announced a significant move by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bombardier Inc. and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) to acquire Bombardier Transportation. The acquisition, with an estimated cost of approximately USD 6.54 billion, further strengthens Alstom's position in the market and expands its product portfolio and global reach.

These strategic developments underscore the dynamic nature of the diesel-electric locomotives market, with companies actively pursuing collaborations, acquisitions, and technological advancements to drive innovation and meet the industry's sustainability goals.

