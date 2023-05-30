Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size is Witnessing to Grow at a CAGR of 9% to Reach US$ 8.1 Billion by 2032

insightSLICE Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market- insightSLICE

The global 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was estimated to be US$ 3.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 8.1 billion by 2032.

Adopting of minimally invasive diagnostic procedure at global level has been supportive in the growth of non-invasive prenatal testing market.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-invasive prenatal test may be performed at different stages of pregnancy, although the first trimester is when the findings are most strongly accurate. The market for non-invasive prenatal testing has grown thanks to the widespread use of non-surgical diagnostic procedures. The implementation of Down Syndrome detection is seen as having the largest demand for non-invasive prenatal testing. It is the abnormal chromosome disorder that is most often observed worldwide and can be detected through karyotyping.

𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐍𝐨𝐧-𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Pregnant women are advised to undergo non-invasive prenatal testing to rule out any potential genetic disorders. Although conventional testing procedures have been around for a long, they come with a fair amount of danger. Contrarily, non-invasive prenatal testing is secure and straightforward. It is carried out using samples of blood from expectant mothers. To carry out the test, there is enough plasma circulating in the circulatory system. The global average age of the mother has increased as a result of substantial changes in lifestyles.

The number of newborn children with genetic defects increased as a result of this adjustment. Down syndrome, the condition known as Turner syndrome, Edwards syndrome, and other anomalies are examples of defects. In addition to the age of the mother, carelessness during pregnancy may impact the expected child's health. Such testing can be taken up thoroughly by the use of non-invasive prenatal testing.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞:

The global 𝐧𝐨𝐧-𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was estimated to be US$ 3.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 8.1 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 9%. Due to a variety of variables, including an increase in doctors preferring sophisticated genetic testing for pregnancy with a high desire to postpone childbearing, and an increase in pregnancy-related issues in the 3rd trimester, NIPT is becoming increasingly in demand worldwide. Amniocentesis and sampling of chorionic villus are two invasive prenatal diagnostic methods that might result in complications including miscarriage.

As a result, there is a significant need for diagnostics that can be more effective, noninvasive, and secure, and a fall in the usage of these methods. NIPT may be used to identify frequently happening trisomies and sex chromosomal abnormalities as well as to determine the fetal sex by utilizing cell-free fetal DNA (cffDNA) that is circulating in the mother's blood.

The market is currently being driven by improvements and developments in already available goods over the projected period. As an illustration, Natera announced the extension of scope for their product Panorama in April 2020. Any pregnant woman, regardless of age or health, can now use this particular item. The innovative launch of products is probably going to boost the market. The adoption of products is anticipated to increase with increased insurance coverage for all recently launched products.

𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐥𝐞𝐬:

Patients who are around 10 and 20 weeks pregnant can get NIPT tests. For these tests, fetal DNA must be taken from the mother's blood to detect abnormalities in the chromosomes. Only 10-15% of the cell-free DNA present in the mother's blood is fetal, and the majority is of maternal origin. Numerous factors have an impact on the blood's fetal fraction content. One such element that has a substantial impact on the amount of fetal component in maternal blood is the mother's weight.

Because there are few traces of fetal DNA in the bloodstreams of women, trisomy along with other abnormalities may not be properly assessed in the case of obese women. Thus, patients who weigh more than 250 pounds run the danger of providing results that are insufficient or inconclusive. This prevents NIPT from being used to check for chromosomal defects in obese women. Further confirmation of NIPT results that are positive may be necessary using invasive techniques like amniocentesis and CVS. This is a significant obstacle to the NIPT market's expansion as of now.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

The method, usage, screening site, and region are used to segment the global non-invasive prenatal testing market. The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is divided into Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) categories according to technique. The global market for non-invasive prenatal testing is divided into categories for those with Down syndrome, Edwards disorder, Turner disorder, Patau syndrome, and more based on application.

Medical centers, testing centers, and other testing sites make up the global non-invasive prenatal testing industry. Geographically, North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, the Near East & Africa, and South America together make up the worldwide non-invasive prenatal testing market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭:

In relation to value, North America dominated the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2019 and is anticipated to continue to do so over the forecast time frame. The primary reason for elevated income production in the region is a spike in the cases of inherited abnormalities in newborn children. The expansion of non-invasive prenatal testing in North America is encouraged by the existence of a more informed populace and expanded insurance coverage for pregnancy risk.

The demand for non-invasive prenatal testing has demonstrated strong signals of development in the Asia Pacific area. The general acceptance of minimally invasive testing techniques among Asians is promoting NIPT. Throughout the projection period, this trend will persist and we can expect Asian countries to significantly contribute to the growth of this market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

LabCorp, Lilac Insights Pvt. Ltd., BGI Genomics, Medgenome Claria, Natera, Illumina, Berry Genomics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eurofins Biomnis, LifeLabs Genetics, GENDIA, Sequenom, and Dante Labs are a few of the major companies operating in the worldwide non-invasive prenatal testing market.

