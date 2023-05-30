High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2030

Reports And Data

High Performance Fluoropolymers Market to Reach USD 5,935.9 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.0% Due to Growing Demand for Semiconductors and Industrial Coatings

Rising demand for HPF in the manufacture of semiconductors, which are utilized in electrical products including computers and smartphones” — Reports and data

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for High Performance Fluoropolymers in various industries, including automobiles, industrial textiles, wires & cables, industrial machinery, and semiconductors used in computers and smartphones, is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Fluoropolymers are popularly used in different sectors due to their high heat resistance and tensile strength. The rising revenue of the automotive industry in several countries, including the US, Mexico, China, India, and Indonesia, driven by the launch of new products by automakers like General Motors, Toyota, and Volkswagen, is expected to contribute significantly to the market's growth. Fluoropolymers such as PCTFE, PVDF, and THV are employed in fuel and engine systems in the automotive sector, where they provide fuel resistance, long life, heat resistance, and compliance with strict emission criteria. Moreover, fluoropolymers also enhance the performance of coatings used in modern industrial equipment, building, and home appliances due to their excellent chemical resistance, low friction, and high resistance to solvents, acids, and bases.

High Performance Fluoropolymers Market Segments:

The estimation for the market size was based on the historical data from 2019-2020 and the forecast period for this growth is 2022-2030. The quantitative unit used for this estimation is revenue in USD Million.

The report covering the HPF market includes revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends. The market is segmented by Type Outlook, Form Outlook, End-use Industry Outlook, and Regional Outlook.

Fluoropolymers are known for their great heat resistance and outstanding tensile strength, making them widely employed in various sectors, including vehicles, electrical and electronics, and chemical processing. The rising demand for HPF in the manufacture of semiconductors used in electrical products such as computers and smartphones, and coatings from various industries, such as automobiles, industrial textiles, wires & cables, and industrial machinery, is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

In the automotive sector, fluoropolymers including Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), and Tetrafluoroethylene-Hexafluoropropylene-Vinylidene (THV) are employed in fuel and engine systems. These systems require fuel resistance, extended unhindered life, heat resistance, aggressive lubricants, low penetration rates, and compliance with clean air legislation and severe emission criteria.

High Performance Fluoropolymers Market: Strategic Developments

The global market for High Performance Fluoropolymers (HPF) is witnessing strategic developments aimed at expanding product portfolios and enhancing market share. Key players in the industry are engaging in mergers and acquisitions to achieve these objectives. For instance, in 2018, Solvay announced the acquisition of European Carbon Fiber GmbH, which is expected to expand its product portfolio of high-performance thermoplastic composites.

In addition, the market players are focusing on product innovation to differentiate themselves in the market. Companies are investing in research and development to develop new and advanced HPF products with better performance characteristics. For example, in 2019, AGC Inc. launched a new type of fluorinated resin that combines heat resistance, chemical resistance, and other characteristics required for advanced industrial applications.

Collaboration and partnerships are also emerging as key strategies for market players to enhance their market presence. Companies are entering into collaborations and partnerships with other players in the value chain to expand their product distribution network and improve their market reach. In 2020, 3M Company announced a collaboration with Nitto Denko Corporation to jointly develop and market a new class of ultra-thin insulation tapes for use in smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics.

Overall, the High Performance Fluoropolymers market is witnessing strategic developments aimed at enhancing market share, expanding product portfolios, and improving product performance characteristics. These strategic developments are expected to shape the market landscape in the coming years.

High Performance Fluoropolymers Market: Competitive landscape

The global high performance fluoropolymers market report includes profiles of various companies, such as AGC Inc., DAIKIN Industries, Ltd., The Chemours Company, GFL Company, 3M, Solvay, Halopolymer, OJSC, Dongyue Group, Hubei Everflon Polymer Co., Ltd., and Guangzhou Lichang Fluoroplastics Co., Ltd. These companies are major players in the market and are actively involved in various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations.

In May 2021, Arkema, a global specialty chemicals company, announced its acquisition of Agiplast, a company specializing in the regeneration of high performance polymers and a historical partner in recycling operations. Agiplast has an annual sales figure of around USD 1.64 million and operates a plant in Italy with 32 employees. The acquisition of Agiplast will enable Arkema to offer high-quality recycled polymers to its customers, as Agiplast has strong expertise in mechanical recycling technologies. This strategic development will help Arkema expand its product portfolio and strengthen its position in the high performance fluoropolymers market.

