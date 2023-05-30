Việt Nam, Laos promote technological cooperation, technology transfer

VIETNAM, May 30 - HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà received visiting Lao Minister of Technology and Communications Boviengkham Vongdara in Hà Nội on Monday.

Welcoming agreements signed between the Việt Nam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications, Deputy PM Hà expressed his wish that the two sides would actively promote cooperation and technology transfer so that Việt Nam and Laos could jointly implement digital and green transformation as soon as possible.

With its potential for renewables such as hydroelectricity, wind power and solar power, Laos could become a centre of clean energy, he remarked, adding that this would be one of the factors that determine the level of attraction for investors in the future.

Regarding digital transformation, the Deputy PM appreciated the results that the information and communications technology (ICT) industry of Laos has achieved, with the active and effective support of Việt Nam's Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel).

He showed his belief that in the coming time, Laos would form an effective ICT system helping people benefit from the digital government and digital economy, replacing the development model based on natural resources which are becoming exhausted. From experiences it has in Việt Nam, the Lao ministry could "order" the Viettel Group to achieve bigger goals in digital transformation and digital society promotion.

In terms of human resources training and development, Hà asked the Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications to identify specific needs and coordinate with the VAST to develop a Government-level project to create a solid foundation for cooperation and accompany Việt Nam on the path of innovation.

Boviengkham said that this visit was to promote the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation with the VAST on forecasting and warning of natural disasters and tsunami; research and technology training related to the fourth Industrial Revolution; and on building a national centre for cloud computing/Big Data and application.

According to the minister, the Lao ministry has a close cooperative relationship with the Ministry of Information and Communications and the Ministry of Science and Technology and other ministries of Việt Nam, thus contributing to strengthening and cultivating the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries. — VNS