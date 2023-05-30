Methionine Market Trends, Revenue, Major Players, Share Analysis & Forecast till 2032

Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Methionine Market was valued at USD 6.18 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 13.42 billion by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9% during the forecast period. The growth in market revenue is primarily driven by factors such as increasing demand for high-protein diets, growing utilization of animal feed additives, and a rise in obesity and cardiovascular diseases. Methionine is an essential amino acid that plays a vital role in various physiological processes, including protein synthesis, metabolism, and immune system functioning. It is predominantly used in animal feed to enhance animal growth and production and improve the nutritional value of meals. The demand for methionine is rising due to an increasing need for animal protein, especially in developing countries.

Furthermore, the use of animal feed additives, including amino acids, is growing due to the escalating requirement for maintaining animal health and promoting growth. Methionine is a commonly used amino acid ingredient in animal feed, and as global animal production increases, the demand for this amino acid is expected to rise. The prevalence of obesity and cardiovascular disorders also contributes to the need for methionine. Methionine is known to be crucial in reducing plasma homocysteine levels, which is a risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, it aids in fat oxidation and reduces appetite, making it a popular component in weight loss supplements.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

Some major players included in the global methionine market report are:

• Evonik Industries AG

• Adisseo France SAS

• Novus International, Inc.

• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

• CJ CheilJedang Corp.

• Bluestar Adisseo Company

• Arkema S.A.

• Chongqing Unisplendour Chemical Co., Ltd.

• Phibro Animal Health Corporation

• AJINOMOTO CO., INC.

Driving Factors of Methionine Market

The methionine market is driven by several key factors that contribute to its growth and development. These driving factors include:

1. Increasing demand for high-protein diets: The rising awareness about the importance of protein in maintaining a healthy lifestyle has led to an increased demand for high-protein diets. Methionine, being an essential amino acid, is crucial for protein synthesis. As people strive to incorporate more protein into their diets, the demand for methionine rises.

2. Growing use of animal feed additives: The use of animal feed additives, including methionine, has been on the rise. These additives are used to enhance animal growth, improve the nutritional quality of animal feed, and promote overall animal health. As the global demand for animal products increases, so does the demand for methionine as a vital component of animal feed additives.

3. Rising incidence of obesity and cardiovascular illnesses: Obesity and cardiovascular diseases are significant health concerns worldwide. Methionine plays a role in addressing these issues as it is known to help reduce plasma homocysteine levels, which are associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, methionine aids in fat oxidation and appetite control, making it a popular ingredient in weight loss products.

4. Increasing demand for animal protein: The global population's growing demand for animal protein, particularly in developing countries, is driving the need for methionine. Methionine is essential for animal growth and production, making it a crucial component in animal feed formulations. As the demand for animal protein rises, so does the demand for methionine.

These driving factors collectively contribute to the growth of the methionine market, with an expected increase in market size and revenue in the forecast period.

The Methionine Market has been segmented as follows:

Segments covered by Type Outlook, Application Outlook, Regional Outlook

By Type Outlook

• DL-Methionine

• L-Methionine

• Others

By Application Outlook

• Animal Feed

• Food and Dietary Supplements

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Regional Outlook

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

