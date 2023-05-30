With 14.5% CAGR Healthcare Chatbots Market Size Likely to Worth US$ 593.5 Mn by 2030 | ADA Digital, Buoy Health, Gyant.c

"Healthcare chatbots are the next frontier in virtual customer service as well as planning and management in healthcare businesses."

The global healthcare chatbots market was valued at US$ 200.9 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 593.5 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2023 and 2030.” — Coherent Market Insights

The global Healthcare Chatbots market size is expected to reach USD 593.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Coherent Market Insights Inc. Healthcare chatbots have emerged as the vanguard of virtual customer service and healthcare business planning and management. These automated tools simulate intelligent conversations with users, leveraging AI technology to handle inquiries effortlessly and provide a convenient avenue for information research. In fact, studies indicate that 86% of customers prefer chatbots over website forms when seeking answers, and the healthcare industry is no exception.

Competitive Landscape:

Top Key Players:

★ ADA Digital Health Ltd.

★ Buoy Health Inc.

★ Gyant.com Inc.

★ Infermedica

★ Microsoft

★ Babylon Healthcare Service Limited

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Detailed Segmentation :

By Application:

Symptoms Check

Medical and Drug Information Assistance

Appointment Scheduling and Monitoring

Other Applications

By Deployment:

Cloud-based

On-premise

24/7 Availability: With round-the-clock accessibility, chatbots ensure patients can access medical assistance instantly, eliminating the frustrations of long hold times or scheduling appointments that clash with busy schedules.

Reduced Waiting Time: chatbots surpass human assistants in answering questions swiftly and effectively. They can identify critical situations, such as emergencies or urgent medical crises, ensuring prompt attention from healthcare professionals.

Rapid Access to Vital Information: Healthcare chatbots provide patients with prompt and concise information, including details about nearby medical facilities, operating hours, and nearby pharmacies for prescription refills. They can also address specific queries on medical conditions or provide guidance during emergencies or medical procedures.

Assistance and Support: Chatbots revolutionize patient support by aiding in the management of chronic conditions, assisting visually or hearing-impaired individuals, and offering insights into whether a situation warrants immediate medical attention. This streamlines care and facilitates future doctor or nurse appointments.

Reduced Care Costs: Healthcare chatbots guide patients through the healthcare system, helping them avoid unnecessary tests and costly treatments. By minimizing errors and increasing efficiency, chatbots contribute to cost reduction without compromising quality care.

Anonymity: Chatbots provide a safe space for patients who prefer privacy, allowing them to comfortably share sensitive medical information related to topics such as STDs, mental health, or sexual abuse, without the fear of judgment.

Enhanced Patient Satisfaction: Advanced AI capabilities empower healthcare chatbots to understand patients' unique needs, delivering personalized information and assistance. This humanized approach improves patient satisfaction and fosters a positive care experience.

Healthcare chatbots represent a transformative force in the industry, redefining customer service and patient care. Their ability to provide instant support, reduce waiting times, offer critical information, and enhance efficiency makes them invaluable tools for healthcare businesses. By embracing this technological innovation, the healthcare industry can unlock a new era of accessible, efficient, and patient-centered care.

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Healthcare Chatbots Market Size Analysis from 2023 to 2030

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Healthcare Chatbots Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Healthcare Chatbots Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Healthcare Chatbots (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Healthcare Chatbots (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Healthcare Chatbots Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2017-2023)

Chapter 5 North America Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Healthcare Chatbots Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Healthcare Chatbots Business

Chapter 15 Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Forecast (2023-2030)