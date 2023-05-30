Soft Drinks Market Size Expected To Reach $573 Billion By 2027

Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Soft Drinks Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the soft drinks market research. As per TBRC’s soft drinks market forecast, the soft drinks market size is predicted to reach a value of $573.18 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.4% through the forecast period.

The rise in demand for food and beverages is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest soft drinks market share. Major soft drink market brands include Pepsico. Inc., Nestle S.A., The Coca-Cola Company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Monster Energy Company, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Danone S.A., Kirin Brewery Company Limited, National Beverage Corp., Arizona Beverage Company, Del Monte Pacific Ltd., Mondelez International Inc.

Soft Drinks Market Segmentation

1) By Product: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Juices And juice concentrates, Bottled Water, Ready-To-Drink (RTD) Tea And Coffee, Other Products

2) By Flavors: Cola, Citrus, Other Flavors

3) By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

4) By Application: Supermarket, Convenience Store, Online Stores, Other Applications

A soft drink refers to a class of nonalcoholic beverages that frequently include carbonated water, a sweetener, and flavoring. These beverages are widely consumed and contribute to an enjoyable diet.

