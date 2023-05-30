Liquid Cooling Systems Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Liquid Cooling Systems Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s liquid cooling systems market forecast, the liquid cooling systems market size is predicted to reach a value of $10.35 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 19.8 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global liquid cooling systems industry is due to the rising in demand for liquid cooling systems among smartphone manufacturers for thermal management. North America region is expected to hold the largest liquid cooling systems market share. Major liquid cooling systems companies include Schneider Electric SE, Boyd Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, Green Revolution Cooling Inc, CoolIT Systems.
Liquid Cooling Systems Market Segments
● By Type: Liquid Heat Exchanger Systems, Compressor-based Systems
● By Component: Solution, Services,
● By End User: BFSI, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Retail, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Energy, Other End User
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Liquid cooling systems refers to a method used to lower the temperature of computer processor units (CPUs), and sometimes graphics processor units (GPUs). It is used to maintain the temperature of a computer system low by using water as a cooling medium.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Liquid Cooling Systems Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Liquid Cooling Systems Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
