Tea Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Growth For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Tea Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Tea Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the tea market size is predicted to reach $65.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.3%.
The growth in the tea world market is due to growing demand for herbal tea. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the tea market include Barry's Tea Limited, ITO En Ltd., Nestle S.A, TATA Global Beverages, The Republic of Tea Inc., Unilever Group.
Tea Market Segments
• By Type: Green Tea, Black Tea, Oolong Tea, Fruit Or Herbal Tea, Other Types
• By Packaging: Plastic Containers, Loose Tea, Paper Boards, Aluminium Tins, Tea Bags
• By Distribution Channel: Super Markets Or Hyper Markets, Special Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, Other Distribution Channels
• By Application: Residential, Commercial
• By Geography: The global tea market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Tea is a beverage made from the cured leaves of the camellia sinensis (tea) plant combined with hot water. Teas can strengthen the immune system, decrease inflammation, and possibly protect individuals from cancer and heart disease.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Tea Market Place Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Global Tea Market Value And Growth Rate
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
