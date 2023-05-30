A FREE MEDICAL CAMPAIGN WAS PERFORMED IN SHAMBO PORVENIR INDIGENOUS COMMUNITY

Medical campaign at Shambo Porvenir Medical campaign at Shambo Porvenir

During the medical campaign, consultations were provided to children, adolescents and adults in general medicine, dentistry, obstetrics and nutrition.

Thanks to the collaboration of Ocho Sur it was possible to take the services of a laboratory to control the dosage of hemoglobin to pregnant women and children; as well as the rule out of hepatitis B” — Doctor Licurgo Jara, Head of the Micro Health Network of Nueva Requena

PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, May 30, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- An important free global medical campaign was developed in Shambo Porvenir native community, which brought together doctors of various specialties, dentists, nurses and health technicians from the Regional Health Directorate of Ucayali, the Micro Health Network of Nueva Requena and the Federico Basadre Health Network.During the medical campaign, consultations were provided to children, adolescents and adults in general medicine, dentistry, obstetrics (prenatal control and family planning), nutrition and application of Covid-19 vaccines for the population over 5 years of age, in order to complete their period of protection against the coronavirus.The health campaign in Shambo Porvenir was supported by Ocho Sur, a business group engaged in the sustainable production of palm and palm by-products in Ucayali, within the framework of its policy of social responsibility and community relations.Doctor Licurgo Jara, Head of the Micro Health Network of Nueva Requena, remarked that thanks to the collaboration of the palm oil company it was also possible to take the services of a laboratory to control the dosage of hemoglobin to pregnant women, children and adults; as well as the rule out of hepatitis B, Syphilis and STD (sexually transmitted diseases) such as HIV.He added that this free medical campaign was also attended by a staff of the Comprehensive Health Insurance (SIS, for its Spanish acronym) of the Ministry of Health, with the aim of enrolling native inhabitants who did not have the protection of health insurance.“In this visit to Shambo Porvenir we have managed to attend a total of 544 residents in the different specialties,” emphasized doctor Licurgo Jara.For his part, Bruno Tangoa, Head of the native community, expressed his joy in highlighting the success of the medical campaign, specifying that "by economic measures it is very difficult for the community members to go to the city of Pucallpa to control their health."He said he was very grateful to the doctors and health personnel who came and to Ocho Sur that provided the facilities so that the professionals could be present in Shambo Porvenir. Link to video: https://youtu.be/DEvjmQSBDPY

Medical Campaign at Shambo Porvenir Shipibo Native Community