Statement regarding forest fires in New Brunswick

CANADA, May 29 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The following statement was issued today by Premier Blaine Higgs regarding the forest fire situation in the province:

There were 15 separate forest fires burning on Sunday across New Brunswick with just one, the Stein Lake fire, deemed still out of control. That fire has caused a number of people to be evacuated from their homes. One home has been confirmed as destroyed by the fire.

As of mid-afternoon today, 67 households which include 160 people, have evacuated and registered with the Red Cross. It is expected that some people have evacuated without registering. Anyone who has not registered is asked to do so at the W.C. O’Neill Arena in Saint Andrews to ensure that help can be offered to them. The arena has been opened as a reception area for those needing food and accommodation.

We are using all available resources and I am being regularly briefed on the situation. Please pay attention to emergency alerts and follow directions from emergency personnel. While this area is currently the most affected, the risk of wildfire is high across the province and there is a provincewide burn ban. Please be vigilant as one careless act anywhere, in a backyard or in the forest, could cause a fire to get out of control and be disastrous.

To those affected, I want you to know we will continue to do everything we can to assist and support you. New Brunswickers are known for taking care of one another in times of need and we are here for you now.

I also want to thank our firefighters, first responders, community leaders, volunteers and the Red Cross for their dedication in helping those affected.

29-05-23