MooniCoin Set to Redefine Meme Cryptocurrency Sector with Value and Impact

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Setting a course for revolution within the meme cryptocurrency space, MooniCoin has announced its pre-sale on PinkSale, promising to deliver a token of real value and impact. Boldly branding itself as the "Killer of $PEPE," MooniCoin intends to stand out among meme tokens, shunning the triviality often associated with such digital assets.



"MooniCoin is not just another meme token," states the experienced team of developers, business owners, and early cryptocurrency adopters behind the project. "Our aim is to create a thriving community around a token that has substantial value, not just novelty appeal."

The pre-sale, set to conclude on the 30th, is only the first step of the MooniCoin journey. Upon completion, the team plans to add liquidity, burn tokens, and initiate applications to various centralized exchanges (CEX) and Coin Market (CM). At a certain project threshold, the team has pledged to reveal all members behind this ambitious venture, fostering transparency and trust within the MooniCoin community.

In addition, MooniCoin introduces an innovative feature to engage its community: a series of remakes of popular games. Once the pre-sale concludes, users can expect to play games like FlappyMoon, an inventive take on the viral FlappyBird game, while enjoying the benefits of their MooniCoin holdings.

The cosmic vision of MooniCoin extends beyond entertainment and financial value. With a deep-rooted commitment to making a difference in the world, the project's charity focus aims to resonate with the wider Moonicorn community. Partnerships with various charity projects are part of the plans to utilize MooniCoin for good, reinforcing its identity as a movement, not just a token.

"MooniCoin is about more than crypto. It's about unity, strength, and the impact we can have when we come together," the team shares. "Join us in our mission to spread happiness throughout the Mooniverse and beyond, while we work towards becoming the #1 meme token with real value for the crypto community!"

For more information about MooniCoin or to join the enchanting world of the Moonicorn family, visit https://moonicoin.com or connect on Telegram at https://t.me/moonicoinofficial.

About MooniCoin:

MooniCoin is a community-driven meme token aiming to revolutionize the cryptocurrency sector with joy, laughter, and prosperity. Their tokenomics is designed to foster a fair and thriving ecosystem, and their cosmic charity initiatives reflect a passion for making a real difference. With MooniCoin, the journey towards the moon is just the beginning.

Media Contact:

Name: Kaan Topal

Location: Dubai, UAE

Email: office@moonicoin.com



Disclaimer:

This announcement is not directed at any investors or potential investors, and does not constitute an offer to sell — or a solicitation of an offer to buy — any securities, and may not be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects and/or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change without notice. The contents in here should not be construed as or relied upon in any manner as investment, legal, tax, or other advice.



