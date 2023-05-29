Syphilis Testing Market | Is Expected to Reach $1.9 billion by 2030

According to the report, the global syphilis testing industry is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Syphilis Testing Market by By Type (Primary & Secondary Syphilis, Others), by Location of Testing (Laboratory testing, Point of care (POC) testing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." According to the report, the global syphilis testing market was pegged at $1.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease caused by the bacteria Treponema pallidum. Syphilis tests are used to diagnose and detect antibodies against the bacteria in a patient's blood. There are various complications associated with syphilis such as infertility in men and women, ectopic pregnancy, cervical cancer in women, and mortality from disease. Treponemal tests used to diagnose bacterial infections include Treponema pallidum particle agglutination (TP-PA) and fluorescent treponemal antibody (FTA-ABS). Non-treponemal tests are easy to perform and interpret, provide quick results, and are inexpensive.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Becton Dickinson And Company

Hologic, Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

DiaSorin

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Beckman Coulter Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Affymetrix, Inc

Siemens healthcare

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of syphilis testing market research to identify potential syphilis testing market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global syphilis testing market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

The syphilis testing market is expected to witness a steady growth in the future. The market has drawn the interest of the healthcare industry, owing to increase in prevalence of sexually transmitted disease. The incidence, prevalence and management or the prevention, treatment, and control of further transmission of the syphilis disease prove to be a drag on both, national health budgets and household income. Hence, prevention and control of transmission of syphilis is imperative and of utmost priority across all nations. Such control and prevention of transmission of sexually transmitted diseases is possible by the early diagnostic testing.

By region, North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the global syphilis testing market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. However, LAMEA region is expected grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2% by 2030.

The syphilis testing market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global syphilis testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

