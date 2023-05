Cancer Drugs Market: Is Expected to Reach $274.40 Billion By 2030

The global oncology drugs market size is projected to reach $274,400.63 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncology/Cancer drugs, also known as antineoplastic agents or chemotherapy drugs, are medications used to treat cancer. They work by killing rapidly dividing cancer cells, either by stopping the cells from dividing and growing, or by damaging their DNA so that the cells can no longer function normally. The global oncology drugs market size was valued at $135,494.17 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $274,400.63 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.

There are several types of Oncology/Cancer Drugs, including:

1. Chemotherapy drugs: These are the most commonly used cancer drugs and are usually given through a vein (intravenously) or taken orally. Chemotherapy drugs can be used to treat a wide range of cancers, including solid tumors and blood-related cancers such as leukemia.

2. Targeted therapy drugs: These drugs target specific molecules or pathways involved in the growth and spread of cancer cells. They are often used in combination with chemotherapy or other treatments.

3. Hormonal therapy drugs: These drugs are used to treat cancers that are sensitive to hormones, such as breast and prostate cancer. Hormonal therapy drugs work by blocking the production or action of hormones that are necessary for the growth of cancer cells.

4. Immunotherapy drugs: These drugs help to boost the body's own immune system to fight cancer. They are sometimes used in combination with other treatments.

5. Radiation therapy drugs: These drugs are used to treat cancer with high-energy beams of radiation that can kill cancer cells and shrink tumors.

It's important to note that the type of cancer drugs used, the dosage, and the duration of treatment will depend on several factors, including the type and stage of cancer, overall health, and personal preferences. A cancer specialist, such as an oncologist, can provide guidance on the best treatment options.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Abbvie Inc.,

Amgen, Inc.,

Astellas Pharma Inc.,

Astrazeneca Plc,

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag,

Johnson & Johnson,

Merck & Co., Inc.,

Novartis International Ag,

Pfizer, Inc.

The global oncology drug market is segmented on the basis of drug type, indication and region. By presentation, it is divided into lung cancer, stomach cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, esophageal cancer, cervical cancer, kidney cancer, bladder cancer and other cancers. By region, the Oncology/Cancer market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

The Oncology-Cancer Drugs Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Oncology-Cancer Drugs Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

