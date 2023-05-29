MAYOR DAN M. GIBSON AND THE CITY OF NATCHEZ PRESENT THE LEGENDS CELEBRATION 2023: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE FOR JUNETEENTH
EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 17, 2023, Mayor Dan M. Gibson and the City of Natchez will present the Legends Celebration 2023: A Musical Tribute for Juneteenth at the Natchez City Auditorium located at 207 Jefferson Street. The doors will open at 5:30 pm and the show starts at 6:30 pm.
The entertainers will represent a wide range of Mississippi music including Gospel, Blues, R&B and Jazz, with performances by Grammy nominee Dorothy Moore, YZ Ealey “The Blues Man”, Grammy winner Alvin Youngblood Hart, Alvin Shelby and the Legends Celebration Choir, as well as, Mississippi’s International Musical Ambassador Ora Reed, and more.
The Honorees include: The Mississippi Mass Choir, Bud Scott, Walter Barnes, The Williams Brothers Gospel, Cassandra Wilson, Hound Dog Taylor & The House Rockers, Daisy Newman, Larry Brown, Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield, and a special tribute to the victims of the Rhythm Night Club fire tragedy of 1940, along with Walter Barnes and The Royal Creolians who were the band for that tragic evening.
This event will present a program honoring and featuring many entertainers of legendary status from our region both past and present, covering various genres and artists. Presented in awards show type format with video reels, culminating with a performance from the Grammy Nominee Dorothy Moore. The Legends Celebration will be a presentation for all ages.
Tickets are on sale now online or at the door. The ticket prices range from $15 - $50. There are a limited number of VIP Tables available, which seat up to 8 people. This event is produced by Magnolia Sessions.
This Title Sponsors for this event are Mayor Dan Gibson, the Historic City of Natchez, and Taco Bell. Supporting Sponsors are Magnolia Bluffs Casino and Hotel and Visit Natchez. Media Sponsors are Mid-South Broadcasting, WTYJ 97.7 The Beat, Listen Up Y'all Media, The Natchez Democrat, The Bluff City Post, and NatVid Life & Style Magazine. With Contributing Sponsorship from Energy Mississippi, Delta Bank, the Natchez Balloon Festival, Little Easy Tours, and Sparklight. Additional Sponsors are Home Bank, Coca-Cola, Copiah-Lincoln Community College, United Mississippi Bank, Natchez Ford, Mississippi Auto Direct, The Pilgrimage Garden Club, Merit Health Natchez, and Concordia Bank & Trust.
For information, to become a sponsor or to purchase tickets, visit www.magnoliasessions.org
