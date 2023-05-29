Conflict Manager Offers Innovative & Effective Conflict Resolution Services

Founded by expert conflict mediator Dennis Benjamin, Conflict Manager has become a go-to source for any organization in conflict looking for hands-on support.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Conflict Manager, the leading Melbourne-based conflict-focused project management firm, is proud to offer innovative and efficient conflict resolution services to businesses and organizations of all sizes.

Founded by Dennis Benjamin B.Ec. LL.B. NMAS, Conflict Manager has built a reputation in the conflict management space for helping its clients navigate conflicts and disputes effectively, efficiently, and with integrity. Its team of experts has deep experience in conducting investigations, public relations, forensics, and even litigation support, among others, and can be tailored to the unique needs of each client.

“We understand that conflicts can be challenging and stressful, which is why we provide a range of services to help individuals and organizations address conflicts constructively and productively,” said Dennis Benjamin, Founder and Principal at Conflict Manager. “Effectively, we consider ourselves to be Project Managers for our clients, acting as a trusted source that can be hands-on in all aspects, so they don’t have to be.”

About Conflict Manager

Founded by Dennis Benjamin, Conflict Manager is a leading provider of conflict project management services to businesses and organizations of all sizes, everywhere. Our mission is to help individuals and organizations resolve conflicts effectively, efficiently, and with integrity, while reducing stress and isolation for those dealing with conflict. We believe that conflicts can be opportunities for growth and positive change, and we are committed to helping our clients achieve the best possible outcomes in every situation.