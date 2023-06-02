Dr. Jasvant Modi Contributes to the Bhagawan Vasu Pujya Swami Post-Doctoral Fellowship Endowment
Dr. Jasvant and Meera Modi have generously donated to the Post-Doctoral Fellowship Endowment at the University of Pittsburgh.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed Dr. Jasvant Modi and Meera Modi have made a significant contribution to the University of Pittsburgh by donating generously to the Bhagawan Vasu Pujya Swami Post-Doctoral Fellowship Endowment. This noteworthy donation underlines Dr. Modi's commitment to fostering advanced academic research, in a bid to further our understanding of the world and improve society at large.
Dr. Modi’s philanthropic gesture aims to support the brightest minds pursuing post-doctoral work, underlining the importance of academic progress in the realm of higher education. "Supporting the Bhagawan Vasu Pujya Swami Post-Doctoral Fellowship Endowment is an affirmation of my belief in the power of education and research," said Dr. Modi. "By investing in the next generation of thinkers and scholars, we are investing in our collective future."
The University of Pittsburgh is renowned for its emphasis on innovative research and academic excellence. The contribution made by Dr. Modi will provide the necessary financial support to post-doctoral fellows, allowing them to delve into groundbreaking research, free from financial constraints.
The Bhagawan Vasu Pujya Swami Post-Doctoral Fellowship Endowment was established in honor of Bhagawan Vasu Pujya Swami, a revered figure known for his profound wisdom and teachings. The endowment aims to carry forward his legacy by fostering academic research that deepens our understanding of the world.
“We are profoundly touched by Dr. Jasvant and Meera Modi’s commitment to fostering academic excellence," said Arial C. Armony, Vice Chancellor of Global Affairs. "Their support and leadership have made this new position a reality for us at Pitt."
Dr. Jasvant Modi is a retired gastroenterologist who pursued his medical education at B.J. Medical College. After completing his medical education, he immigrated to the United States in 1975, remaining devoted to his field ever since. During his time in the U.S., he also developed a love of philanthropy, shared by his wife, Meera. The pair aims to spread the faith of Jain Dharma through their educational and medical work, both in the United States and in their home country of India. The duo has acquired four small hospitals over the past decade, which they have poured into and developed into an essential support system for the surrounding communities.
For more information about the Bhagawan Vasu Pujya Swami Post-Doctoral Fellowship Endowment, please visit https://www.pitt.edu/.
To learn more about Dr. Jasvant Modi, please visit his Twitter at https://twitter.com/drjasvantmodi
