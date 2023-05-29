Church of Scientology Volunteers Spearhead Local Cleanup Celebrating Mayor Harrell’s ‘One Seattle Day of Service’ Event

Members of the Scientology Environmental Task Force joined diverse individuals in support of the mayor’s One Seattle Day of Service initiative.

They tackled invasives in Seattle’s Kinnear Park.

Volunteers picked up and disposed of trash in Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

Seattle Scientologists joined nearly 4,000 volunteers throughout Seattle celebrating Mayor Bruce Harrell’s second annual “One Seattle Day of Service”

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 20, volunteers with Seattle’s Scientology Environmental Task Force and The Way to Happiness Foundation joined diverse individuals, nonprofits and other organizations to beautify neighborhoods throughout Seattle for the city’s One Seattle Day of Service event.

In announcing this year’s event, Mayor Harrell stated, “The organizing principle of our One Seattle vision is that we can accomplish more when we come together and work towards a common goal. We know that neighbors want to be part of the solution to help us build a thriving, beautiful city, and we can all play a part in creating a better Seattle.”

Task Force and The Way to Happiness volunteers concentrated on streets in the Queen Anne area of Seattle and Kinnear Park in partnership with Seattle’s Adopt-a-Street program and the Parks Department. Adopt-a-Street is Seattle’s grassroots litter-removal program where thousands of volunteers clean up hundreds of miles of city streets.

“We are proud to play our part in enhancing and sustaining the beauty of our adopted park—Kinnear Park,” said Rev. Ann Pearce, Director of Public Affairs for the Church of Scientology. “We also encourage volunteers to adopt streets throughout Seattle with the city’s Adopt-a-Street program.” The church has partnered with the program since its inception in 1992.

Volunteers are guided by The Way to Happiness, a common-sense nonreligious moral code written by author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. The Way to Happiness helps individuals make better choices in their lives. One of the 21 precepts of this booklet is “Safeguard and improve your environment.”

For more information visit The Way to Happiness website, or watch The Way to Happiness book-on-film on the Scientology Network.

The Church of Scientology Seattle is an ideal Scientology organization, configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

The Church was dedicated by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige in July 2010.

You just read:

