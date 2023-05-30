Living Well Counselling Services Offer Qualified Therapists at Calgary Practice
Living Well Counselling Services is a Calgary-based practice in Canada offering effective modalities and therapies for anxiety, depression, and addiction.
My experience with Living Well has been generous and positive. If you need a safe place for counseling, I recommend giving it a try.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Living a modern lifestyle involves juggling work, finance, relationships, and other responsibilities, which, if not properly managed, can cause stress, relationship issues, and even depression. Although many people resort to substances and medications, it is not a long-term solution because there can be underlying issues, such as childhood trauma, work stress, anxiety, and other mental health issues. A much better approach is talking to a qualified psychologist or a therapist, which provides a safe and private space to discuss the issues affecting life, work, and overall well-being. For example, Living Well Counselling Services in Calgary has experienced counselors to provide safe and effective therapy for individuals to learn healthy coping mechanisms to deal with mental health problems.
Mental health problems can arise from different circumstances and life events. For instance, long work hours, competition, and work pressure can result in less time for social interactions, enjoyable activities, and spending time with family. As working professionals have to deal with these situations daily, these factors can lead to sleep deprivation, relationship problems, and resorting to medications. In addition, if these conditions persist over a long period, they can result in clinical depression and anxiety and lead to opioid or substance addiction.
Another problem is social stigma associated with mental health problems; people wait years before seeking professional help. But without early intervention and proper treatment, these issues can become more problematic. Therefore, it's essential to consult a trained psychologist or therapist who can provide a safe and non-judgmental space for discussing personal mental health problems and teach them healthy coping mechanisms for living a stress-free, sober life. Moreover, those having issues scheduling time with therapists can also find professional help online. For example, Living Well Counselling Services provide online and at-clinic therapy with evidence-based modalities and ongoing support for dealing with depression, anxiety, addiction, eating disorders, and other psychological problems.
"My experience with Living Well has been generous and positive. If you need a safe place for counseling, I recommend giving it a try." - Bethany Love Ulriksen, Google Reviews.
Sometimes, the psychological issues can originate from an underlying condition like childhood abuse and traumatic experience. Physical or sexual abuse, neglect, or witnessing violence can all have long-term consequences on a person's mental health and increase the chance of addiction. Unfortunately, many people internalize their problems rather than seek professional assistance. Without timely therapy and adequate treatment, these issues can also affect one's physical health, productivity, and emotional well-being, cause strained relationships, and diminish the quality of life.
Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive and customized approach, as no individuals are the same, nor do their coping mechanisms. Therefore, visiting nearby counseling services with experienced therapists and evidence-based modalities can be a good idea. For instance, Calgary-Based Living Well Counselling Services has qualified psychologists to conduct thorough assessments to identify symptoms and underlying issues for creating a custom treatment plan. The therapists there foster an environment where patients feel comfortable sharing their innermost feelings and thoughts without fear of criticism. This setting promotes trust and allows for more successful counseling.
Psychological treatment can vary and consist of different approaches and modalities, depending on the underlying issues, family history, health conditions, and individual goals. The main goal of individual counseling is to help patients explore their thoughts, feelings, and habits affecting their life. After that, mental health professionals use different methods, such as Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy (CBT), which helps individuals identify negative thought patterns and behaviors and develop healthier coping strategies. Similarly, they will use a different strategy for those dealing with substance or alcohol addiction. They also encourage individuals to learn healthy coping skills, stress management techniques, and self-love to ensure adequate recovery. In addition, they monitor the client's progress regularly, provide feedback, and modify the therapy as necessary to ensure its efficacy.
It's worth noting that therapists' areas of expertise and the therapeutic methods they apply will vary according to their training and the demands of their clients. Therefore, the therapeutic approach is carefully personalized to meet the needs of each individual. With qualified therapists specializing in various mental health issues, Living Well Counselling Services can be a good option for people looking for a comprehensive counseling service in Calgary, Canada, or online therapy. One can access their location through this link: See Our location
About Living Well Counselling Services
Living Well Counseling Services is committed to the highest standards of client care, professionalism, client empowerment, holistic treatment, and personal health and wellness. It comprises licensed mental health professionals with extensive academic and practical backgrounds. They are familiar with the spectrum of mental health issues and their causes, symptoms, and available treatments. They can deliver precise evaluations, diagnoses, and treatments thanks to their extensive experience.
