Submit Release
News Search

There were 581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,879 in the last 365 days.

St Albans // Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A2002779/3030

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: May 28, 2023, approximately 1330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Fairfax

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal Threatening, Arrest on Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Michael Jadczak

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 28, 2023, at approximately 1330 hours, Michael Jadczak was arrested by the Saint Albans City Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriffs for an outstanding arrest warrant. Jadczak was transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility and lodged for lack of $1,000 bail. Officers from the Saint Albans City Police subsequently notified Troopers from the St Albans Barracks, who had additional charges pending for Jadczak for Violating Court orders and Criminal Threatening. Troopers charged Jadczak with these additional offenses, and the Vermont Superior Court set $5,000 of additional bail on Jadczak. He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on Tuesday 05/30/23 at 1300hrs.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF

BAIL: $1,000 + $5,000

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  05/30/23 1300hrs

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St Albans // Multiple Offenses

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more