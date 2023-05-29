St Albans // Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2002779/3030

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: May 28, 2023, approximately 1330 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Fairfax

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal Threatening, Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Michael Jadczak

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 28, 2023, at approximately 1330 hours, Michael Jadczak was arrested by the Saint Albans City Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriffs for an outstanding arrest warrant. Jadczak was transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility and lodged for lack of $1,000 bail. Officers from the Saint Albans City Police subsequently notified Troopers from the St Albans Barracks, who had additional charges pending for Jadczak for Violating Court orders and Criminal Threatening. Troopers charged Jadczak with these additional offenses, and the Vermont Superior Court set $5,000 of additional bail on Jadczak. He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on Tuesday 05/30/23 at 1300hrs.

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF

BAIL: $1,000 + $5,000

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/30/23 1300hrs

