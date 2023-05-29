St Albans // Multiple Offenses
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2002779/3030
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: May 28, 2023, approximately 1330 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Fairfax
VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Violation of Conditions of Release, Criminal Threatening, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Michael Jadczak
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 28, 2023, at approximately 1330 hours, Michael Jadczak was arrested by the Saint Albans City Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriffs for an outstanding arrest warrant. Jadczak was transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility and lodged for lack of $1,000 bail. Officers from the Saint Albans City Police subsequently notified Troopers from the St Albans Barracks, who had additional charges pending for Jadczak for Violating Court orders and Criminal Threatening. Troopers charged Jadczak with these additional offenses, and the Vermont Superior Court set $5,000 of additional bail on Jadczak. He is scheduled to be arraigned in the Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on Tuesday 05/30/23 at 1300hrs.
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF
BAIL: $1,000 + $5,000
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/30/23 1300hrs
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993