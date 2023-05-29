Blue Diamond Resorts’ Royalton Cayo Santa Maria Named as The Best All Inclusive in the Caribbean

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Diamond Resorts, one of the leading global providers of all-inclusive resorts, is thrilled to announce that Royalton Cayo Santa Maria has been recognized as the Best All-Inclusive in the Caribbean by TripAdvisor's prestigious Travellers' Choice Best of the Best awards. This exceptional achievement underscores the resort's commitment to delivering unparalleled vacation experiences. In addition, Blue Diamond Resorts celebrates a total of 18 honored properties, solidifying its position as a top-rated hospitality provider.



TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice Best of the Best awards recognize the finest hotels and accommodations worldwide, based on millions of reviews and opinions from travelers. Royalton Cayo Santa Maria has secured its place as the number one all-inclusive resort in the Caribbean, affirming its dedication to providing exceptional hospitality and guest satisfaction. The resort also received recognition as the 19th among the top all-inclusive resorts worldwide, the 2nd among the Top Hotels in the Caribbean, and the 6th among Luxury Caribbean resorts.

Blue Diamond Resorts is proud to highlight other esteemed properties that have received this prestigious accolade. Planet Hollywood Costa Rica, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, was ranked as the 12th Best Luxury Resort in all of Central America, further showcasing the brand's commitment to luxury and unique guest experiences. Moreover, Mystique Casa Perla by Royalton was named the 6th Best Hottest New Hotel in the World, a testament to its innovative and captivating offerings.

"We are delighted to have 18 of our resorts recognized in the esteemed 2023 Travellers' Choice Awards on TripAdvisor," said Jordi Pelfort, President, Blue Diamond Resorts. "This remarkable achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to excellence and guest satisfaction. We are proud to provide exceptional vacation experiences across our diverse portfolio of resorts."

The complete list of Blue Diamond Resorts' honored properties includes:

Mexico:

Costa Rica:

Dominican Republic:

Cuba:

With these latest achievements, Blue Diamond Resorts continues to solidify its position as a leader in the hospitality industry with its brands: Royalton Luxury Resorts, Hideaway at Royalton, Royalton CHIC Resorts, Mystique by Royalton, Grand Lido Resorts, Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts, Memories Resorts, and Starfish Resorts. The company's portfolio comprises numerous award-winning resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central America. From adults-only luxury to family-friendly getaways, Blue Diamond Resorts offers a diverse range of high-quality vacation experiences tailored to meet the needs and preferences of each guest.

For additional information about Royalton Cayo Santa Maria and other Royalton Luxury Resorts please visit www.royaltonresorts.com. To explore the complete range of brands and Blue Diamond Resorts properties, visit www.bluediamondresorts.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts encompasses over 60 properties, exceeding 18,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, DreamBed™, and the Sports Event Guarantee™. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royalton offers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royalton is Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril offers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed whether you´re planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene where your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/442db473-347a-4a45-98fd-3cf675ab4a27

For more information contact media@bluediamondresorts.com