Vipera's Jasminer X16-P Signals a Groundbreaking Era in Cryptomining as Pre-orders Skyrocket
Vipera's Jasminer X16-P with 5.7GH/s hashrate to dominate mining farms. Retailing at 42300 AED. Pre-orders booming.UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
In a world where computational power is currency, Vipera is once again challenging the norms, announcing the release of the unprecedented Jasminer X16-P. The mining beast, with a colossal hashrate of 5.7GH/s and power consumption of 1900 W, is expected to send tremors through the cryptocurrency mining industry.
Equipped with 8GB of VRAM, the Jasminer X16-P is purpose-built for mining farms. The machine is a testament to Vipera's commitment to leading the industry, continuously outpacing competitors with state-of-the-art technology that elevates the cryptocurrency mining experience.
The announcement follows Vipera's meteoric rise to the top, as the company reports record-breaking sales across the globe, leaving other mining hardware manufacturers scrambling to keep pace. Vipera's triumph in the marketplace cements its position as an unrivaled leader, setting an almost insurmountable bar for its competitors.
In the USA, the cutting-edge Jasminer X16-P is expected to retail for 42300 AED. With its unparalleled performance and competitive pricing, the machine is expected to command a significant share of the market and drive a new wave of investment in the cryptocurrency mining sector.
Vipera's loyal customer base eagerly awaits the Jasminer X16-P, promising a surge in pre-orders. As crypto miners worldwide prepare for the arrival of this game-changing machine, industry insiders predict the Jasminer X16-P will become a cornerstone of mining farms globally.
This is yet another demonstration of Vipera's unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence, as it continues to redefine the boundaries of what is possible in the cryptocurrency mining landscape. The world watches as Vipera, with its Jasminer X16-P, sets sail into uncharted waters, pushing the envelope and leaving competitors in its wake.
For further information about pre-orders and availability, please visit www.viperatech.com
Chris
Vipera
+971 50 446 8359
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok