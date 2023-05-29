Underground Waste Containers Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2027

Underground Waste Containers Market is Expected to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global underground waste containers market capacity is expected to reach $1.5 billion in 2027 from $0.79 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2020 to 2027.

An underground waste container is used for collecting waste in the residential, commercial, and industrial areas. The underground waste containers can be made up of various materials such as metal, plastic, and among others. The global market is anticipated to grow, owing to the growth of residential and commercial sectors. In addition, an upsurge in population and industrialization is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Moreover, the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart sensors in underground waste containers is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players. Nevertheless, a lack of awareness regarding the significance of underground waste containers among developing countries is expected to hamper the growth of the underground waste containers market. Besides, high installation and maintenance costs are expected to hamper the underground waste containers' market growth.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the global underground waste containers market report include ESE World B.V., Ecoloxia Environmental Group Inc, Meulenbroek Machinebouw B.V., Nord Engineering S.r.l., Oktagon Engineering GmbH, OGE METAL YEARLTI YERUSTU COP KONTEYNER SISTEMLERI Reflex Zlin spol. s.r.o., SOTKON GROUP, Sutera USA, LLC, and Zweva Environment bvba.

Increase in environment-related concerns and rise in demand for sustainable waste disposal is anticipated to boost the growth of the market of underground waste containers. Growing spending on commercial and residential buildings with construction development is projected to drive the growth of the market. In addition, stringent government regulations toward health safety specifically in Europe & North America are expected to positively contribute to the development of the market.

Segmentation Based On:

The global underground waste containers market is segmented on the basis of product type, capacity, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into metal type, plastic type, and others. On the basis of capacity, the market is divided into below 1000 lts, 1000-3000 lts, and above 3000 lts. Based on end user, it is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial.

The global underground waste containers market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

