National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to headline 4th annual Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase in Vancouver June 1 and 2

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assembly of First Nations National Chief RoseAnne Archibald will feature prominently at the annual Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS) conference that seeks to get all Canadians working together to accelerate the pace of reconciliation through better business relationships.



"National Chief Archibald's unwavering dedication to enhancing the well-being of Indigenous peoples spans decades. Her presence at our event signifies a pivotal moment in the movement we're fostering for mutual prosperity," said Chief Ian Campbell, Chair of IPSS.

Open to all, IPSS will leave delegates from diverse sectors better equipped to drive all types of enterprises to greater success in partnerships involving business, communities and governments.

“The distinguishing factor of IPSS is its equal focus on business, culture and relationships. Attendees will not only be exposed to the latest ideas from thought leaders, but will also get the chance to connect with people from different sectors and perspectives. In bringing these critical components together, IPSS helps lay the groundwork for fresh initiatives that shape the future of business,” said Cheryl Yaremko of GCT Global Container Terminals, the event’s patron sponsor since 2020.

In addition to the National Chief, prominent speakers from the newly-released agenda include:

Bill Lomax, incoming CEO of the First Nations Bank of Canada, which is over 80 per cent Indigenous owned and controlled.

Chief Councillor Crystal Smith, elected leader of the Haisla Nation, pioneering the first Indigenous-owned LNG export terminal.

Chief Willie Sellars, elected leader of the Williams Lake First Nation, which owns more than ten businesses from land development to logging.

Jocelyn Formsma, CEO of the National Association of Friendship Centres, whose members provide culturally-relevant programs and services for urban Indigenous people across Canada.

Hon. Harjit Sajjan, Canadian Minister of International Development and Minister Responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency.

Kimberly Murray, Independent Special Interlocutor.

The conference highlights the critical role of establishing cultural recognition and respect prior to achieving truly successful partnerships in business and beyond.

The Indigenous economy is diverse and growing, encompassing various industries such as natural resources, telecommunications, tourism, property development and more. The National Aboriginal Economic Development Board (NAEDB) has estimated that the Indigenous economy could contribute up to $100 billion to Canada's GDP by 2024.

On June 1, National Chief Archibald will outline her vision for economic reconciliation, followed by a discussion with award-winning journalist Tina House from APTN.

“In a way that hasn’t happened before, this year’s IPSS will bring out the fundamental requirement that genuine financial reconciliation involves addressing the past and building relationships of mutual benefit,” says Karen Restoule, who will moderate the keynote panel with Kimberly Murray and Chief Willie Sellars. “We will celebrate businesses and Indigenous communities that have come together to do just that, hearing from them about the challenges and misunderstandings they overcame to move forward together.”

IPSS 2023 is among Canada’s leading reconciliation conferences, with over 60 speakers in addition to award-winning Indigenous performers like Joey Stylez and Carsen Gray. Speakers will address a mix of urban and rural topics – salmon farming, mining, environmental stewardship, youth leadership, urban land development, export and trade, capitalizing Indigenous business, Treaty 8, the digital economy and more.

In addition to patron sponsor GCT Global Container Terminals, IPSS is made possible through the support of Enbridge Inc., TELUS, Beedie Development, Vancouver Community College, the Coalition of First Nations for Finfish Stewardship, LNG Canada, Woodfibre LNG and other valued sponsors.

About IPSS

The Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS) is a leading platform for celebrating Indigenous success, fostering partnerships and promoting sustainable development. The annual event presents a unique opportunity for participants to connect, learn and be inspired by the achievements of Indigenous communities in Canada.

The gathering is held on the traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and Sel̓íl̓witulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations.

