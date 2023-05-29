Pressure Reducing Valve Market Growth, Regions, Technology, Analysis of Trends and Forecasts 2026

Global Pressure Reducing Valve Market Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2026

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global pressure reducing valve market size was valued at $2,501.7 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,617.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The pressure reducing valve as the name indicates reduces the input pressure of gas or fluid to the desired value in various industrial applications. It is also known as pressure regulator. The simple structure of pressure reducing valve includes adjusting screw, pressure plate, diaphragm, spring cage, and others. In addition, these valves are economical, consume less space, and lightweight as compared to other valves.

Top Players:

The key players profiled in the report include Apollo Valves, Eaton, Honeywell International Inc., KSB, Parker, Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd., Singer Valve, Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, TALIS Management Holding GmbH, and WATTS Industries.

Key Highlights:

By Type

• Direct acting

• Pilot operated

By Operating Pressure

• Below 300 Psig

• 301-600 Psig

• Above 600 Psig

In terms of end-user, the oil and gas segment has secured the highest share in the pressure reducing valve market in 2018, and chemical is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period owing to technical innovations, and increase in emphasis on the chemical and water & waste water system sectors, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to market players in developing economies.

Key Findings of the Pressure Reducing Valve Market:

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging pressure reducing valve market trends and dynamics.

• Depending on type, the pilot operated segment dominated the pressure reducing valve market, in terms of revenue in 2018 and direct acting segment

is projected to grow at a CAGR 5.0% during the forecast period.

• By end-user, the oil and gas segment led the pressure reducing valve market in 2018.

• Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.

• Key market players within the pressure reducing valve market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to

understand the competitive outlook of the pressure reducing valve industry.

