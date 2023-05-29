Mammography Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report & Forecast 2023-2028
A low-dose X-ray imaging technique called mammography is used to detect and diagnose breast-related diseases in female patients.SHRIDIAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Mammography Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global mammography market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like products, end uses, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 8.6%
The main drivers of the global mammography market include an increase in the demand for routine screenings, a booming healthcare market, and rising awareness. Another significant element driving the market demand is the expanding attempts by various governments to enhance clinical interpretation and provide access to mammary gland cancer screening programmes. The demand is further increasing due to the rise in breast cancer cases worldwide and people’s growing awareness of the value of routine illness screenings.
In order to reduce call-back visits, false alarms, and delayed cancer diagnoses, the demand for highly specialised mammography screening equipment is predicted to increase throughout the course of the forecast period. Additionally, rising public awareness of the advantages of early detection and screening for breast cancer as well as the various treatment options available is fuelling the mammography market expansion.
Other growth-promoting aspects include a number of technology developments, such as the innovation of 3-dimensional, non-ionising, and ionising imaging systems. The availability of digital mammography system rental services for public hospitals and diagnostic centres offering affordable imaging solutions is also assisting in the market’s expansion.
Mammography Industry Definition and Major Segments
A low-dose X-ray imaging technique called mammography is used to detect and diagnose breast-related diseases in female patients. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there are nearly two million new cases of breast cancer identified each year, making it the top cause of death for women globally. Breast cancer in its early stages can be found via mammography, typically by looking for specific masses or microcalcifications.
Based on product, the market is categorised into:
• Digital Systems
• Analog Systems
• Breast Tomosynthesis
• Others
On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into:
• Hospitals
• Special Clinics
• Diagnostic Centres
• Others
Based on region, the market is classified into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Mammography Market Trends
Rising medical care demand, a booming medical services industry, and a growing demand for follow-up testing are some of the major factors that are expected to fuel interest in mammography machines in the coming years. The global mammography market is growing as more people around the world are being diagnosed with breast cancer. A key trend influencing the market is the increasing awareness among women regarding the value of routine mammograms as a result of rising health consciousness.
Regionally, North America has held a significant market share over the historical period due to the availability of cutting-edge healthcare services. Nations in North America are dealing with an increasing number of breast cancer cases, especially among women over the age of 40 years.
However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow rapidly throughout the projection period and become a major regional market. Due to the increase in frequency of breast cancer and growing healthcare infrastructure, economies such as India and China are poised to witness significant growth in the mammography market.
The end-use segment is predicted to be dominated by the hospital sector. A hospital’s ability to offer mammography services can have a favourable impact on a number of variables, including the length of hospital stays, overall healthcare costs, the standard of treatment, and the accessibility of emergency care.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global mammography market report include:
• General Electric Company
• FUJIFILM Corporation
• Hologic, Inc.
• General Medical Merate SpA
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Metaltronica S.p.A.
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
