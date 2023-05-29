Global New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market Size to Grow USD 391 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 9.29%

[199+ Pages Report] The Global New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market size was valued at $210.45 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow $391 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 9.29% between 2023 and 2030, according to new market research study published by Zion Market Research. The key players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Thales Group and Imagine Eyes, Boston Micromachines Corporation, Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments, NextSight, Topcon Europe Medical BV, Kowa American Corporation, Nikon Corporation, Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Canon Medical Systems, USA., and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market By End User (Ophthalmology Diagnosis Centers, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others), By Disease Type (ROP, Color Blindness, Strabismus, Refractive Error, Retinal Disease, And Others), By Device Type (Wireless Device And Basic Device), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 210.45 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 391 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.29% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is New Born Eye Imaging Systems? How big is the New Born Eye Imaging Systems Industry?

Report Overview:

The term "eye imaging system" refers to the collection of diagnostic tools that help pinpoint problems that are related with the eyes. In digital retinal imaging, the production of a clear image of the interior structure of the eye requires the utilization of imaging devices with a high resolution. It makes it possible for licenced medical experts to evaluate the state of the retina and treat a variety of eye conditions, including diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, and others. There is an alarmingly high rate of eye abnormalities in newborn babies, such as retinopathy of prematurity (ROP), which can cause eye cells to get destroyed over time and result in a loss of vision. When attempting to diagnose these eye-related issues in neonates, it is vital to utilize the full eye imaging system.

Global New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market: Growth Factors

The expansion of the global market would be helped forward by the rising incidence of infantile ocular conditions.

The rapidly expanding population of babies around the globe is one of the primary factors driving expansion in the market for newborn eye imaging systems worldwide. The need for eye imaging equipment designed for infants is expected to increase even higher as a result of these numbers. The modern lifestyles of people, including pregnant women, are contributing to an increase in the prevalence of eye issues among newborns.

The baby's health is being negatively impacted by a number of causes, one of which is the expanding pollution in the world. In addition, rising costs associated with medical care have a favorable impact, both directly and indirectly, on the upward trajectory of the worldwide market. People are further encouraged to undergo complete therapy thanks to the existence of reimbursement regulations in developed regions, which in turn helps to support the growth of the global market.

Report Scope

New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global newborn eye imaging systems market can be segmented into end user, disease type, device type, and region.

On the basis of end-user, the market can be segmented into ophthalmology diagnosis centers, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment holds the largest share of the global newborn eye imaging systems market with a market share of 38.54% in 2022. The hospital offers a myriad of services in eyecare procedures with advanced medical devices from leading companies; thereby, people prefer to visit hospitals more than any other options.

On the basis of disease type, the newborn eye imaging systems industry can be segmented into ROP, color blindness, strabismus, refractive error, retinal disease, and others. The ROP segment accounts for the largest share of the global newborn eye imaging systems market. The segment is expected to share a market revenue of 37.28% during the predicted period. Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) is the primary cause of potential infant blindness globally.

Lack of proper knowledge and certified professionals is the major reason fueling the growth of the segment in the global market. Also, the tech advancements like the emergence of mydriatic and non-mydriatic cameras with broad and deep vision are expected to further strengthen the growth of the segment. Retinal disease is also forecasted to witness extensive growth in the coming years, with a CAGR of 6.8%. The increasing retinal disease problems like epiretinal membranes, retinopathy, retinal detachment, and retinal tears are expected to boost the segment's growth.

On the basis of device type, the market can be segmented into wireless devices and basic devices. The basic device segment dominates the global market with a market share of 56%. These devices take an accurate image of the baby's eye, including retina and pupil dilation. It offers information regarding anterior chamber depth, corneal thickness, optic nerve function, etc. The wireless segment is also likely to grow significantly with a healthy CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. These devices offer several advantages over others, like photographing difficult-to-reach areas (including the backside of the eye)

The global New Born Eye Imaging Systems market is segmented as follows:

By End User

Ophthalmology Diagnosis Centers

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Disease Type

ROP

Color Blindness

Strabismus

Refractive Error

Retinal Disease

Others

By Device Type

Wireless Device

Basic Device

Browse the full “New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market By End User (Ophthalmology Diagnosis Centers, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, And Others), By Disease Type (ROP, Color Blindness, Strabismus, Refractive Error, Retinal Disease, And Others), By Device Type (Wireless Device And Basic Device), And By Region: - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts, 2023-2030"-Report at- https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/new-born-eye-imaging-systems-market



Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global New Born Eye Imaging Systems market include -

Thales Group and Imagine Eyes

Boston Micromachines Corporation

Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments

NextSight

Topcon Europe Medical BV

Kowa American Corporation

Nikon Corporation

Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Canon Medical Systems, USA.

Leica Microsystems

Allied Vision Technologies GmbH

System Vision SA

Remidio Innovative Solutions

Visunex Medical Systems, Inc.

Natus Medical Incorporated

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research analyst, the New Born Eye Imaging Systems market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 9.29% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the New Born Eye Imaging Systems market size was valued at around US$ 210.45 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 391 million by 2030.

The rising number of babies with eye disorders is likely to boost the newborn eye imaging systems market growth.

Based on the disease type, the ROP segment accounts for the largest share of the global newborn eye imaging systems market.

Based on the end user, the hospital segment holds the largest share of the global newborn eye imaging systems market.

Based on the device type, the basic device segment dominates the global market.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for New Born Eye Imaging Systems industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the New Born Eye Imaging Systems Industry?

What segments does the New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the New Born Eye Imaging Systems Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By End User, By Disease Type, By Device Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market.

North America is expected to dominate the global newborn eye imaging systems market with a market volume of 34.86% in 2022. The increasing prevalence of eye disorders like glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy is expected to augment the growth of the regional market. Also, people in the region are looking forward to the invasive treatment for eye disorders, which is likely to propel the growth of the regional market. Growing awareness among people regarding neonatal imaging is further expected to strengthen the regional market's growth. AI is being highly used for diagnosing blindness in premature newborns in the United States.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

Advancing Eyecare in November 2022 revealed the acquisition of the leading US distributor of ophthalmic equipment, Veatch Ophthalmic Instruments. Advancing Eyecare is the leading provider of ophthalmic instruments.

Quest Diagnostic collaborated with Intelligent Retinal Imaging Systems (IRIS) in April 2022 to offer diabetic retinal imaging services across the US to help in the screening process of patients for retinal scans.

