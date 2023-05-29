Global Digital Educational Publishing Market Anticipated to Garner $41,498.9 Million, Growing at a 15.9% CAGR in the 2022–2031 Timeframe [237-Pages] | Explicated by Research Dive

The global digital educational publishing market is predicted to witness noteworthy growth in the forecast period, 2022–2031. The growing need for digital technology in education is boosting the growth of the market. The digital textbooks sub-segment and K–12 sub-segment are estimated to dominate the market. The North America region is predicted to be in the leading position in the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global digital educational publishing market. According to the report, the global market is projected to surpass $41,498.9 million and grow at a CAGR of 15.9% in the estimated period, 2022–2031. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the digital educational publishing market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Digital Educational Publishing Market

The outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global digital educational publishing market. During the pandemic, as the new coronavirus spread, businesses around the world were gradually flattening their recessionary curves by utilizing digital technology. In addition, schools and colleges have been replaced by online learning because of the closure of educational institutions. These factors boosted the market growth amidst the pandemic.

Request an Exclusive PDF Sample of the Digital Educational Publishing Market (Including Tables, TOC, and Figures)

Factors Impacting the Digital Educational Publishing Market Growth

The key factor boosting the growth of the global digital educational publishing market is a significant rise in the need for digital educational publishing due to numerous institutions' efforts to offer remote learning options. Furthermore, governments throughout the world are taking a variety of measures to encourage the adoption of digital technology in the education sector, which is estimated to unlock lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecast period. However, with the advent of massively open online courses, open-source platforms such as Apache HTTP Server, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, and others is anticipated to deter the market’s growth.

The report segments the global digital educational publishing market into product type, end user, and region.

Digital Textbooks Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The digital textbooks sub-segment of the product segment is foreseen to observe leading growth in the forecast period. This growth is mainly because digital textbooks might be more affordable, make it simpler to monitor students' academic progress, and are cheaper and easier to update as needed.

K-12 Sub-Segment to Witness Rapid Growth

The K-12 sub-segment of the end user segment is predicted to grow enormously in the forecast period. This growth is mainly owed to schools integrating smart technology into classroom spaces instead of using the old chalkboard method.

Ask an Expert Analyst or Schedule a call to Get the Latest Trends on Digital Educational Publishing Market

North America Digital Educational Publishing Market to Perceive Maximum Growth

The report analyzes the global digital educational publishing market across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America market is projected to observe significant growth in the estimated period. This growth is mostly due to the surge in work-from-home arrangements and the expansion of online communications in this region.

Key Players of the Global Digital Educational Publishing Market

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global industry including

McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

Scholastic Corp.

Georg von Holtzbrinck

Pearson

Hachette Livre

Cambridge University Press

John Wiley & Sons

Cengage Learning

Thomson Reuters.

Oxford University Press

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in novel product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a leading edge in the global market.

Request an On-Demand Customization of the Specific Segments or Regions on the Digital Educational Publishing Market

For instance, in April 2023, AIP Publishing (AIPP), a fully owned non-profit division of the American Institute of Physics, announced the opening of its new platform for digital content. The new platform, which can be found at pubs.aip.org, will alter how AIPP provides support for researchers and the physical sciences community.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights such as top strategic initiatives & developments, the novel launch of products, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

More about Digital Educational Publishing Market:

Mr.Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor,New York NY10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail:support@researchdive.com Website:https://www.researchdive.com Blog:https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter:https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521