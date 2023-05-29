FERRARI N.V.: PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), May 29 2023 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/EXM: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) informs that the Company has purchased, under the Euro 200 million share buyback program announced on December 1, 2022, as the second tranche of the multi-year share buyback program of approximately Euro 2 billion expected to be executed by 2026 in line with the disclosure made during the 2022 Capital Markets Day (the “Second Tranche”), the additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Euronext Milan (EXM) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:

EXM NYSE Total Trading Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Consideration excluding fees Number of common shares purchased Average price per share Consideration excluding fees Date excluding fees excluding fees excluding fees (d/m/y) (€) (€) ($) ($) (€)* (€)* (€)* 22/05/2023 3,990 277.5313 1,107,349.89 4,100 301.9920 1,238,167.20 1,144,120.50 8,090 278.3029 2,251,470.38 23/05/2023 3,970 272.2729 1,080,923.41 8,500 289.4709 2,460,502.65 2,282,681.74 12,470 269.7358 3,363,605.16 24/05/2023 4,190 264.8884 1,109,882.40 10,684 286.8515 3,064,721.43 2,818,134.64 14,874 264.0861 3,928,017.04 25/05/2023 4,180 265.9121 1,111,512.58 3,336 286.7585 956,626.36 891,128.42 7,516 266.4504 2,002,641.00 26/05/2023 4,160 267.9909 1,114,842.14 - - - - 4,160 267.9909 1,114,842.14 20,490 269.6198 5,524,510.42 26,620 290.0082 7,720,017.63 7,136,065.30 47,110 268.7450 12,660,575.72 Total

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

Since the announcement of such Second Tranche till May 26, 2023, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 136,745,579.81 for No. 576,683 common shares purchased on the EXM

USD 36,167,570.73 (Euro 33,787,513.38*) for No. 140,042 common shares purchased on the NYSE.

As of May 26, 2023, the Company held in treasury No. 12,498,720 common shares equal to 4.86% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

Since July 1, 2022 until May 26, 2023, the Company has purchased a total of 1,525,133 own common shares on EXM and NYSE, including transactions for Sell to Cover, for a total consideration of Euro 329,707,083.20.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section ( https://www.ferrari.com/en-EN/corporate/buyback-programs ).

