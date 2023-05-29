Four things to check for before choosing a hair transplant in Turkey
Clinic Royale in Istanbul strive to make every step of hair transplant journey as smooth as possibleISTANBUL, FULYA DIST., TURKEY, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- While hair transplants remain a well-known cosmetic procedure, knowing what questions to ask in order to feel informed enough to take the next step can feel overwhelming.
For many people experiencing hair loss, deciding on a hair transplant is a personal choice that they pursue, often after other measures have not been successful.
The friendly and professional team at Clinic Royale - a hair transplant clinic in Istanbul - offers a free consultation call with one of their surgeons before make any further commitments, so that can talk through what to expect, and discuss what are hoping to achieve with hair restoration.
Here’s what else can expect from the well-known clinic, and from choosing Turkey as the destination for hair transplant.
Like any cosmetic surgery, hair transplants are invasive and are not risk-free or a solution to personal problems, and are not to be performed on anyone under 18 years old.
Always seek independent medical advice and give the procedure careful consideration before going ahead.
Different types of modern techniques available
At Clinic Royale, the team will determine which method will suit needs best; factors taken into consideration include the type of hair loss, and the size of the area being treated.
Most hair transplant procedures involve local anaesthetic which is applied before hair transplant surgery begins, and enables to communicate with the surgeon and their medical team throughout. However, general anaesthetics are also available if it is agreed that a patient needs one.
The length of time of each procedure can vary, depending on both the number of grafts and the number of hair follicles involved.
One of their most commonly used techniques is the Sapphire FUE method, which combines traditional FUE (follicular unit extraction) techniques with modern technology.
During this procedure, a small pen-like tool is used to implant hair follicles that have been removed from a donor area, and transplant them into the recipient area, either following hair's natural growth pattern or to establish a new hairline.
This was designed to create a more minimally invasive procedure, with the aim of causing less bleeding and scabbing as the incisions are smaller.
DHI hair transplants are also a commonly searched method for those looking to undergo a hair transplant in Istanbul. This technique involves a number of grafts taken from the donor area through a FUE hair transplant method, and directly transplanted into the chosen area.
There are hair transplant package deals available
Clinic Royale strives to keep their hair transplant costs affordable by offering package deals for their patients. This includes assistance with organising trip to Turkey and to the clinic, which can take any additional stress out of the preparation for surgery.
Their package deals cover the cost of surgery, the price of all pre and post-operative care and appointments, and any medication.
They also include a stay in a hotel, transfers to and from Istanbul airport, as well as transport between the clinic itself and hotel.
They can also add the option of a translator who speaks language, to help with all communication during the medical appointments. Travel to and from Istanbul however, will need to be organised by the patient.
Competitive prices
The number of hair transplant clinics that have opened their doors in Turkey means that competition is high, which encourages more clinics to offer affordable competitive prices.
Countries like Turkey also have a lower cost of living than other countries in Europe, which can mean that surgery can be performed at a more affordable price than it would be in the UK.
Although the final cost will vary from person to person and depend on a number of factors, such as the number of hair grafts needed and the size of the affected area, this is one of the reasons that people may consider travelling abroad for their hair transplant.
At Clinic Royale, they are committed to offering affordable prices, and patients will get to speak through pricing before committing to the procedure, so that they receive all relevant information upfront.
