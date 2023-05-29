Safeguarding Railways : Empowering Safety with Positive Train Control

Positive Train Control Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Positive Train Control Market by Train Control (Metros and High-speed Trains, Electric Multiple Units, Diesel Multiple Units), by Solution Market (Positive Train Control, Communication-based Train Control, Integrated Train Control), by Train Component (Vehicle Control Unit, Mobile Communication Gateway, Human Machine Interface, Others) and by Connectivity (GSM-R, Wi-Fi, TETRA, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." Positive train control (PTC) is a type of a train protecting system, which to monitors and controls movements of train.It deals with receiving of information about the location of the train and directing it to the location where it is allowed to travel safely. PTC helps to diagnose and transmit the information by the help of wireless data system to provide directions and safety. With increase in infrastructure development and urbanization, demand for save control system has increased which gave rise to the positive train control market.

Increase in demand for safety &security and increased urbanization positively impact the growth of the positive train control market.Moreover, high maintenance cost and high infrastructure cost hamper the growth of the market. On the other hand, improvedrailway infrastructure has increased the demand for train control &management systems and privatization of railways in some areas.These factors are expected to provide lucrativeopportunitiesfor the positive train control market.

Continuous development in infrastructure and technological sector has increased the demand for fast-moving transport.Therefore, governments have initiated projects for metros and fast-moving bullet trains, which are cost and time saving.In addition, governmentsare investing in the positive train control market to upgrade their existing systems,therebydriving the growth of the market.

Increase in demand for safety &security while traveling plays an important role, which has resulted in rapid urbanization and technological advancements of high-speed rails on high demand.Therefore, this hasgenerated the need for an effective positive control system in railways.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐛𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬

This study presents the analytical depiction of the vehicle for positive train control market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the positive train control market share.

The current market is analyzed to highlight the positive train control market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Key Market Players

Bombardier Inc.,

Siemens AG,

Toshiba Corporation,

Hitachi Ltd.,

Knoor-Bremse AG,

ALSTOM SA,

CAF GROUP,

ABB,

Thales Group,

ASELSAN

