Industry Collaborations with Crypto Majors Underline Blockchain Efficiencies
Crypto brands like Jasmy are setting up partnerships with corporates to help industry watchers and decision-makers understand the worth of Blockchain tech.
WITZ, a publicly listed Japanese company that has developed many software products and contributed to society, is a partner company of JASMY.”UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In March 2022, English Premier League’s iconic face, David Beckham, took upon the role of being the global brand ambassador for DigitalBits—a blockchain platform that continues to engage attention and curiosity, and via the same partnership, Beckham went on to launch a range of NFTs [nonfungible tokens] for his marquee products like apparels. This is just one of the many celebrity-focused collaborations between crypto platforms and brands. Trends underway suggest that crypto brands are setting up more mutually beneficial partnerships with corporates in different ways.
— Hiroshi Harada, CFO - Jasmy
Grand View Research predicts that the global blockchain tech market will reach $1,432 billion by 2030, with a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 85.9% between 2022 and 2030
Formulating partnerships with a global brand has definite advantages for emerging cryptocurrencies and trading platforms. Crypto partnerships are effective because they are about expanding outreach and engagement without waiting for traditional marketing and digital branding efforts. Via such efforts, crypto brands are able to create a buzz across a wider audience without waiting to acquire quality leads. Partnerships between crypto institutions and brands need a bit of creativity since the cryptocurrency phenomenon is still less understood by many people but with consumer brand-driven loyalties, more people just might want to enter the crypto game.
A crypto-brand partnership must offer some serious benefits, either in the form of improved services or financial gains or else, the partnership could like just about being in the spotlight. Often, crypto organizations do this to spread awareness in regions and populations where crypto ownership potential has been established but there is a lack of awareness. Venture-backed crypto partnerships seem to be finding more success where the partnership is between a crypto business and an established brand, a non-profit, or a start-up. The goals could vary from doing community-wide good to being entirely a branding exercise about embracing technology. Some organizations finance accelerator programs for young crypto brands. One such example is the Polygon-Disney partnership where the accelerator program is part of a venture-backed partnership where Polygon will receive mentoring and insight whereas the conglomerate will get more insight into developing AI and NFT experiences. However, this is one of the many types of crypto-related partnerships that are helping people appreciate blockchain ecosystems.
Jasmy set up a partnership with Witz Mobile—a travel service platform in Japan. The benefits are understandable in such synergies since the platform being created was for the local government, aimed at bettering the protocols and the methods used for processing tourist data. This is an insightful platform that warehouses data across different travel-related dynamics, ranging from the mode of travel to the duration of a trip can help local bodies and vendors. Jasmy offers the leverage of superior technologies to deliver more data security and boost data-usage versatility. Jasmy is in the middle of discovering and setting up more such strategic collaborations, similar to its partnership with VAIO, which was aimed at optimizing IoT business models. The partnership’s worth is easy to comprehend since IoT devices are multiplying globally.
Immutable and Polygon Labs Partner to Create the New Home for Web3 Gaming
There are more examples, such as Coinbase partnering with Master Card which stands apart as a global payment service provider for retailers across the world. Intended at perfecting the NFT purchase experience, such partnerships invariably help more people understand the ease of purchasing NFTs directly from a credible crypto platform. The world of soccer witnessed something similar when FIFA chose to partner with Algorand for its range of blockchain offerings, assigning the platform the role of a technical partner. Such partnerships seem gainful as FIFA is likely to provide more assistance in global marketing of the blockchain firm while Algorand seems positioned well to create a future-ready strategy for digital assets owned by FIFA.
Blockchain is often referred to as a technological revolution that is already underway, but its adoption is still shaping up even as more businesses realize the limitations of their core IT systems. Blockchain-enabled applications can have far-reaching effects, influencing how corporates work every day. For blockchain to create more traction, such crypto partnerships can be a useful tool, especially in industries and regions where blockchain is yet to take off. While the crypto partnerships invariably highlight the crypto brand, they also present blockchain as an effective disruption beyond the domain of cryptocurrencies. These collaborations can help people understand that blockchain is not just about digital tokens owned by celebrities, but a technology shift that is surely going to make its presence felt in finance, healthcare, e-commerce, and insurance sectors.
The emergence of the Metaverse and the growing enthusiasm about Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) might have been spoken about as the biggest blockchain trend recently but the future of blockchain technology is hard to predict. Blockchain is proving its mettle beyond the common perception of making financial transactions safer. It is being harnessed for traceability systems that are critical for some businesses. A promising application for blockchain could be the trading of carbon credits as more communities and governments adopt green economies. As businesses get more conscious about reducing their carbon footprints and streamlining to reduce the overheads and maximize efficiencies, blockchain-fueled traceability systems can help to track processes and workflows. Blockchain-enabled tech can track every part of the sourcing chain, right from procurement to consumption and even disposal.
Blockchain is the hope for a decentralized economy and an organic web, and it continues to address emerging challenges via such partnerships. For instance, industry-wide collaborations with Jasmy should also provide insight into the Jasmy IoT platform that drives data sovereignty, ensuring that the data belonging to an individual has a sense of ownership and control. Such crypto-business partnerships should be able to present blockchain as an answer for any apprehension related to IoT-enabled security protocols.
