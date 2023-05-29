Next-Generation Rail Operations: Exploring the Growth Potential of Train Control Management Systems

Train Control Management System Industry

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Train Control Management System Market by Component (Vehicle Control Unit, Mobile Communication Gateway, Human Machine Interface, and Others), Solution (Communication-based Train Control, Positive Train Control, and Integrated Train Control), Network Type (Ethernet Consist Network (ECN), Multifunctional Vehicle Bus (MVB), and Wired Train Bus (WTB)), and Train Type (Metros & High Speed Trains, Electric Multiple Units, and Diesel Multiple Units): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global train control management system industry was estimated at $3.13 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $5.09 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Vehicle control unit is one of the important subsystems of the propulsion system in train, as it is responsible for controlling the complete safety and characteristics of the locomotive. In addition, vehicle control unit can be used for physical controls such as opening & closing of doors and diagnostics control such as monitoring of brake temperature, and checking proper closing of doors. Vehicle control units are used for various applications such as crew human–machine interface (HMIs) management, SIL & safety applications, fleet management, lighting management, battery charge monitoring, and other crucial applications, which propel the growth of vehicle control unit segment.

A mobile communication gateway can be defined as the network node used in telecommunication that connects two networks with different transmission protocols together. In addition, gateway serves as the entry and exit point for a network as all the data must pass through gateway prior to being routed. The adoption of mobile communication gateway provides simplified internet connectivity into one device and offers advantages such as enhanced communication quality, improved communication, and easy implementation communication device, which boost the market for mobile communication gateway segment

COVID-19 impact analysis :

Rapid disruption in the supply chain in railway sector due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the hard hit countries such as France, Italy, Spain, has led to the operational disturbance that delayed the ability of companies operating in the railway sector to finalize financial statements. In addition, unavailability of skilled workforce due to lockdown impacted the train control management system market significantly.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:

On the basis of component, the human–machine interface segment is anticipated to exhibit a remarkable growth during the forecast period.

By solution, the positive train control segment is the highest contributor to the global market, in terms of revenue.

Region wise, LAMEA registers the highest growth , followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

The key players analyzed in this report are Bombardier, Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens, Toshiba Corporation, ABB, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Knorr-Bremse, Alstom, Thales Group, and EKE Group.

