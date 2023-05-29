PHILIPPINES, May 29 - Press Release

May 29, 2023 Cayetano rallies Senate to toughen perjury laws; Zubiri, Tolentino say it's about time Senator Alan Peter "Compañero" S. Cayetano on Monday rallied the Senate to put more teeth into laws penalizing perjury in the country, with Senate President Miguel Zubiri and Senator Francis Tolentino agreeing and saying it is time penalties are increased for giving false testimony. Cayetano made the call after Jhudiel Osmundo Rivero, one of the 10 former soliders charged in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, recanted the testimony he had given during an inquiry by the Senate Committee on Public Order and Illegal Drugs chaired by Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa. "Ang point ko Mr. President is untenable and unsustainable na ang perjury ay hindi pinapansin sa ating bansa or hindi kasuhan," Cayetano said in a manifestation during the plenary session on May 29, 2023. To ensure that the recanted testimonies are acted upon, Cayetano asked if Senator dela Rosa is amenable to reopening the Senate probe which ended on May 11, 2023. "I would like to put on the floor and for our discernment whether or not Senator Bato would be amenable to opening the hearing again. But also if the Committee on Justice would join and focus on laws regarding lying under oath including perjury and contempt," Cayetano said. "I'm not saying na walang karapatang bumaligtad ang mga witnesses. Ang point ko, ano'ng penalty nila? Kung nagsisinungaling sila, dapat parusahan sila," he added. Cayetano explained that in various states in the US, lying under oath is almost likened to major crimes. He then sought to strengthen the perjury law in the country so that there would be a certainty that perjurers would be penalized. "It isn't really the penalty but the certainty that a case will be filed and that you will be jailed... Hindi pwedeng dito sa Senate ay lalaruin-laruin lang tayo, nagsisinungaling y'ung mga witnesses, or sasabihin three to six years na lang iyan, palipasin na lang itong administration," he said. Zubiri, Tolentino support Cayetano's call for tougher perjury law Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri and Senator Francis Tolentino expressed full support for Cayetano's call for tougher perjury law. "I totally agree that we must toughen our laws on perjury. ... I am in favor of increasing the penalties and the jail time because it's becoming a norm now. It's about time just like in the US that when you give an affidavit, that's it. When you recant it, perjury charges will be filed against you," Zubiri said. Thanking Cayetano for raising the matter, Tolentino said he agreed that the penalty for perjury should be increased. "It's about time that we either amend our rules to make it more strict in so far as the treatment of witnesses acting with malice and malicious intent, and lying in violation of several articles of the Revised Penal code," he said. Cayetano, nanawagang higpitan ang parusa sa perjury; sagot nina Zubiri, Tolentino: Napapanahon na Nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter "Compañero" S. Cayetano nang mas mabigat na parusa laban sa perjury, isang hakbang na sinang-ayunan nina Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri at Senator Francis Tolentino na nagsabing napapanahon na itong palakasin laban sa mga nagbibigay ng maling testimonya. Ginawa ni Cayetano ang panawagan matapos bawiin ni Jhudiel Osmundo Rivero, isa sa sampung sundalo na pumatay kay Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, ang testimonya na ibinigay niya sa imbestigasyon ng Senado sa ilalim ng Senate Committee on Public Order and Illegal Drugs na pinamumunuan ni Senador Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa. "Ang point ko Mr. President is untenable and unsustainable na ang perjury ay hindi pinapansin sa ating bansa or hindi kasuhan," sabi ni Cayetano sa plenary session ngayong Lunes, May 29, 2023. Tinanong naman ni Cayetano is Senador dela Rosa kung papayag itong buksang muli ang imbestigasyon ng Senado na natapos noong May 11, 2023. "I would like to put on the floor and for our discernment whether or not Senator Bato would be amenable to opening the hearing again. But also if the Committee of Justice would join and focus on laws regarding lying under oath including perjury and contempt," wika ni Cayetano. "I'm not saying na walang karapatang bumaligtad ang mga witnesses. Ang point ko, ano'ng penalty nila? Kung nagsisinungaling sila, dapat parusahan sila," dagdag niya. Paliwanag ni Cayetano, sa ibang estado sa U.S. ay maihahalintulad ang kasong perjury sa malalaking krimen. Iminumungkahi niya na palakasin ang perjury sa bansa upang magkaroon ng katiyakan na mapaparusahan ang nagsisinungaling sa ilalim ng panunumpa. "It isn't really the penalty but the certainty that a case will be filed and that you will be jailed... Hindi pwedeng dito sa Senate ay lalaruin-laruin lang tayo, nagsisinungaling y'ung mga witnesses, or sasabihin three to six years na lang iyan, palipasin na lang itong administration," sabi niya. Zubiri, Tolentino, suportado ang panawagan ni Cayetano para sa mabigat na parusa sa perjury sa bansa Nagpahayag ng suporta sina Senate President Miguel Zubiri at Senador Francis Tolentino bilang tugon sa panawagan ni Cayetano. "I totally agree that we must toughen our laws on perjury. ... I am in favor of increasing the penalties and the jail time because it's becoming a norm now. It's about time just like in the US that when you give an affidavit, that's it. When you recant it, perjury charges will be filed against you," wika ni Zubiri. Pinasalamatan naman ni Tolentino si Cayetano sa pagtalakay sa isyu. Sumang-ayon din siya na marapat nang pabigatin ang parusa sa perjury. "It's about time that we either amend our rules to make it more strict in so far as the treatment of witnesses acting with malice and malicious intent, and lying in violation of several articles of the Revised Penal code," sabi niya.