Oat Milk Market is expected to hit USD 6.20 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.5 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Oat Milk Market is segmented into Raw Material, Distribution, Packaging, Product, Source, and End-User for the analysis of the market. Growing awareness of health and wellness and the rise in lactose intolerance are expected to drive the Oat Milk Market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Oat Milk Market Size.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Food & Beverage research and business consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the “ Oat Milk Market ”. The report is a combination of primary and secondary data and domain experts have analyzed the Oat Milk Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the market to grow from USD 2.55 Bn. in 2022 to USD 6.20 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 12.5 percent.



Oat Milk Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 2.55 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 6.20 Bn. CAGR 12.5 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 113 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered Raw Material, Distribution, Packaging, Product, Source and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/188059

Oat Milk Market report uses a bottom-up approach to estimate the market size by value. The report includes growth hubs, investment feasibility, restraints, and competitive analysis of the market in five major geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and South America. The report presents a market analysis through segments along with its multiple sub-segments. The report involves data regarding mergers and acquisitions and partnerships by major key companies. The market data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Tools such as SWOT, PORTER’s five-force model, and PESTLE analysis later analyse collected data, which provides political, social , economic, environmental, technological, and legal aspects of the market.

Oat Milk Market Overview

Oat milk consists of steel-cut oats or whole groats that are soaked in water , blended, and then strained with a cheesecloth or a special nut milk bag. Oat milk contains 35 percent of the recommended daily allowance (RDA) for calcium and 25 percent for vitamin D. These factors are expected to drive the Oat Milk Market.

Oat Milk Market Dynamics

The growing popularity of the vegan diet, the rise in lactose intolerance, and the rising awareness regarding health and awareness are expected to drive the Oat Milk Market. The use of oat milk in the diet has multiple benefits as it is a great source of vitamin B and calcium, which is beneficial for bone health. Also, some of the Oat Milk Key Players are investing in Oat Milk Industry to increase their Oat Milk Market Share in the global market. The use of oat milk lowers LDL cholesterol since it contains beta-glucan, a type of soluble fiber.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/188059

Trends

Rising Lactose Intolerance among most of the population: Lactose intolerance is significantly growing among the adult population across the world. It causes intestinal gas and nausea and vomiting. Oat milk with high calories and a higher carbohydrate content avoid the problem of lactose intolerance.

content avoid the problem of lactose intolerance. Rising Chronic Illness Stimulating the Adoption of Oat Milk: Since oat milk contains less sugar content, it has the potential to reduce the level of blood sugar among individuals who are overweight or suffering from type 2 diabetes. These factors are expected to drive the Oat Milk Market.

content, it has the potential to reduce the level of blood sugar among individuals who are overweight or suffering from type 2 diabetes. These factors are expected to drive the Oat Milk Market. Rising Trend of Veganism Propelling the Growth of the Oat Milk Market: The growing trend of veganism and the health benefits associated with it are expected to attract millennials and Gen-Z toward products with health benefits, which is expected to boost the Oat Milk Market.



But, the high pricing of vegan products and some geographical factors are expected to limit the Oat Milk Market. In most of the developing economies across the world, dairy and milk products are the biggest sources of proteins and vitamins. Hence, the Oat Milk Industry has high prevalence in western countries. The less investment and research and development are expected to limit the market growth.

Oat Milk Market Regional Insights

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Oat Milk Market by 2029. The growing demand for plant-based and non-dairy products and the changed consumer preferences are expected to drive the Oat Milk Market.

Asia Pacific is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for Oat Milk Key Companies in the Global Oat Milk Industry throughout the forecast period. The market growth is driven by the rising demand for nutritious food products among developing economies such as India, China, India, and Australia are expected to boost the Oat Milk Market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/188059

Oat Milk Market Segmentation

By Raw Material:

Plant-Based

Animal Based

By Distribution:

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Grocery Store

Online Retail

Others

By Packaging:

Cartons

Bottle

Others



By Product:

Plain

Flavored

By Source:

Organic

Conventional

The conventional segment is expected to dominate the global Oat Milk market during the forecast period due to rising consumer penetration due to its cost-effective nature.

By End-User:

Food and Beverage

Household

Foodservice Industry



Oat Milk Key Competitors include:

Oatly AB (Sweden)

Pacific Foods of Oregon LLC (USA)

Danone SA (France)

Pureharvest (Australia)

Happy Planet Foods Inc. (Canada)

Califia Farms LP (USA)

Rude Health (UK)

Alpro (Belgium)

Plenish Cleanse (UK)

Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC (USA)

Minor Figures (UK)

Planet Oat (USA)

Forager Project (USA)

Quaker Oats Company (USA)

Vitasoy (Hong Kong)

Rise Brewing Co. (USA)

Dream Plant Based (USA)

Earth's Own Food Company Inc. (Canada)

Thrive Market (USA)

Fazer Group (Finland)

Glebe Farm Foods (UK)

HappyCow (USA)

Isola Bio (Italy)

Lyrical Foods, Inc. (USA)

Nutriops S.L. (Spain)

The Bridge (UK)

Qwrkee Foods (UK)



Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/188059

Key questions answered in the Oat Milk Market are:

What is Oat Milk?

What was the Oat Milk Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Oat Milk Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Oat Milk Market?

What are the major restraints for the Oat Milk Market?

Which segment dominated the Oat Milk Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Oat Milk Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Oat Milk Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Oat Milk Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Oat Milk Market?

Which region dominates the largest market share in Oat Milk Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Raw Material, Distribution, Packaging, Product, Source and End-User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:

Oats Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 8.80 Bn. by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.48 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by working professionals who prefer easy and quick breakfast options.

Sweetened Condensed Milk Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 13.42 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.42 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by externally added sugar, which extends its shelf life.

Oat Gum Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 1352.37 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by the quality of oat, which discovers significant End-Use as an option as it prompts low blood glucose levels and has hypercholesterolemia activity.

Flavoured Milk Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 91.79 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.1 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by demand for lactose-free dairy.

Milk Alternatives Market - The market size is expected to reach USD 54.18 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 10 percent during the forecast period. The market is expected to be driven by consumer awareness and added health benefits of the consumption of milk alternatives’ are impacted positively.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include Food & Beverages, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology and communication, cars and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 416.2041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656