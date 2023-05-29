Private Nursing Services Market: Meeting the Growing Demand for Personalized and Home-Based Care

Private Nursing Services Market 2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global private nursing services market generated $415.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $848.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Increasing Demand: The demand for private nursing services has been on the rise due to various factors. These include an aging population, a growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and an increased focus on personalized healthcare.

Personalized Care: Private nursing services offer personalized care and attention to individuals who require medical assistance, whether it's in their own homes, hospitals, or long-term care facilities. This personalized approach has gained popularity among patients who value one-on-one attention and tailored treatment plans.

Range of Services: Private nursing services encompass a wide range of healthcare services. These can include skilled nursing care, medication management, wound care, post-operative care, palliative care, and rehabilitation services, among others. Private nurses may also provide assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs) such as bathing, dressing, and meal preparation.

Flexibility and Convenience: Private nursing services offer flexibility and convenience to patients. They can choose the duration and frequency of care based on their specific needs, and services can be provided at their preferred location. This flexibility allows individuals to receive care in the comfort of their homes and reduces the need for hospital stays or lengthy stays in long-term care facilities.

Cost Considerations: Private nursing services are typically not covered by insurance, and the cost is borne by the individuals or their families. The cost can vary depending on the level of care required, the duration of services, and the geographic location. However, many individuals are willing to invest in private nursing services due to the personalized care and convenience they offer.

Market Drivers:

Aging Population: The global population is aging, with a larger proportion of elderly individuals who require ongoing medical care and assistance. As people age, the likelihood of developing chronic conditions and requiring long-term care increases. Private nursing services cater to this demographic by offering specialized care tailored to their needs.

Preference for Home-Based Care: Many individuals prefer receiving healthcare services in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes. Private nursing services allow patients to receive medical attention, monitoring, and assistance without the need for hospitalization or residing in long-term care facilities. This preference for home-based care is a significant driver for the private nursing services market.

Market Segmentation:

Service Type:

Skilled Nursing Care: This includes services provided by registered nurses (RNs) or licensed practical nurses (LPNs), such as wound care, medication management, IV therapy, and post-operative care.

Non-Skilled Nursing Care: These services are typically provided by certified nursing assistants (CNAs) and may include assistance with activities of daily living (ADLs), companionship, medication reminders, and light housekeeping.

Patient Setting:

Home-Based Care: Private nursing services that cater to individuals who prefer to receive care in their own homes.

Hospital-Based Care: Private nursing services that provide additional support and assistance within hospitals or healthcare facilities.

Long-Term Care Facilities: Services provided to residents in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or other long-term care settings.

Specialized Care:

Palliative Care: Services focused on providing comfort and improving the quality of life for individuals with serious illnesses or conditions.

Pediatric Care: Private nursing services specialized in caring for infants, children, and adolescents.

Geriatric Care: Services designed to meet the unique needs of elderly individuals, including medication management, mobility assistance, and dementia care.

Geographic Region:

Local or Regional: Private nursing services that operate within a specific city, region, or state.

National or International: Private nursing services with a broader reach, providing services across multiple states or even internationally.

Payment Model:

Private Pay: Services paid for directly by individuals or their families, without insurance coverage.

Insurance-based: Private nursing services that work with insurance providers to offer coverage for certain services.

Service Duration:

Temporary Care: Short-term services provided during recovery from surgery or illness.

Long-Term Care: Ongoing services for individuals with chronic conditions or disabilities requiring consistent nursing support.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global private nursing services market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Competitive Landscape:

BrightStar Care

BAYADA Home Health Care

Amedisys Home Health Care

Maxim Healthcare Services

Kindred at Home

Interim HealthCare

Encompass Health Corporation

Genesis HealthCare

Continuum Pediatric Nursing

Visiting Nurse Service of New York

