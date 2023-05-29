NorthWest Copper Announces AGM to be Held on September 6, 2023

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) today announced that it has postponed its annual general meeting (“AGM”) which was originally scheduled for June 23, 2023. The AGM will now take place on September 6, 2023. The specific time and location of the AGM are not yet determined but will be announced when the Company files its management information circular and related proxy materials in connection with the AGM.



NorthWest has decided that it is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders to postpone the AGM as the Company believes it will allow for the appropriate consideration of the preliminary disclosures made on May 23, 2023 by a dissident shareholder who intends to propose a competing slate of six nominees for the Company’s board of directors.

The postponement of the AGM will provide additional time for, among other things:

a detailed review of the purported experience and qualifications of the dissident’s nominees;

the preparation of a management information circular that will fully inform shareholders about the important voting decision they face; and

a determination by the Board as to whether there might be an opportunity to have further discussions with the dissident that avoids the distraction and expense of a proxy contest.



NorthWest takes seriously its role in shareholder engagement and corporate governance and believes that the current strategy and leadership provides the best path to success.

Advisors

Northwest Copper has retained Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP as legal counsel, Kingsdale Advisors as strategic shareholder advisor, and Longview Communications and Public Affairs as communications advisor.

About NorthWest Copper:

NorthWest Copper is a new copper-gold explorer and developer with an exciting pipeline of projects in British Columbia. With a robust portfolio in a tier one jurisdiction, NorthWest Copper is well positioned to participate fully in a strengthening global copper market. We are committed to responsible mineral exploration which involves working collaboratively with First Nations to ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.northwestcopper.ca.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

